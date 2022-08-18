'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
It can be difficult to find a reputable retailer that even has an Xbox Series X or Series S console in stock, let alone at a discount or in a bundle. Fortunately, we were able to find a few places that have a few consoles on hand, as well as accessories like controllers and headsets. You'll want to hurry though, with these prices, they won't stay in stock long.
Boasting soft foam earpads and a padded headband, the HyperX Cloud Stinger headset will help you stay comfortable all day long for the hardiest of gamers. Its 40mm drivers bring you crisp, clear audio on a 7.1 surround sound software system, and friends will hear you with the built-in microphone when they need to.
When you can find them in stock, the Xbox Series X and Series S retail for $499.99 and $299.99, respectively. But at Best Buy, you can take advantage of the Xbox All Access financing program to get your hands on a new console for as low as $34.99 per month. You don't have to make any down payment, and with zero percent APR financing for 24 months, you won't be paying a fortune in interest, either. You'll also get 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free, giving you access to thousands of titles to download and a selection of free games every month.
You can also get the Xbox Series S digital-only console through Xbox All Access financing for as low as $24.99 per month as well as 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
The Xbox Elite 2 wireless controller is a top-tier accessory for anyone who takes their games seriously. It features adjustable-tension thumbsticks, hair-trigger locks for the shoulder buttons, and a rubberized grip for better handling during intense gameplay. You can also switch out thumbsticks and paddle buttons for different shapes that feel more comfortable in your hands and better match your playstyle, and you can even save up to 3 custom player profiles right on the controller for personalized control layouts. You'll get up to 40 hours of play time on a single charge, letting you play all day, worry-free.
The Razer Wolverine V2 is a great option for anyone who prefers the reliability and infinite playtime of a wired controller. You can re-map buttons for custom control schemes, set up hair trigger modes for rapid firing in online matches, swap out thumbsticks for better comfort, and show off your style with Razer Chroma RGB lighting. And the almost 10-foot long USB cable gives you greater freedom to move around your space while gaming.
You can get your hands on the wireless Razer Kaira Pro headset for a great price at GameStop. The headset features 50mm, titanium-coated drivers for better clarity even at higher volumes. It also has a supercardioid mic for clearer chat as well as a dedicated, integrated mobile mic for when you game on the go. And with 21.5 hours of battery, you won't have to worry about a dead headset in the middle of a critical mission.