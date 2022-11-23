'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Black Friday is coming in hot and the deals you can get right now are proof of that: right now, you can score a Westinghouse 50-inch Roku TV for only $150 at Best Buy. But don't waiver, the deal is only good for another 15 hours from when this article was written.
I have to say, I love my Westinghouse television. The picture quality is clear and crisp, and the profile is slim, making it a perfect wall-mounted TV. But this deal is making me want to upgrade fast. It's certainly not every day that we can find a 50-inch 4K smart television for only $150, making it $240 off.
Also: Live blog: The best Black Friday deals right now
This is just the right size to round out any living or family room. With a 4K ultra HD picture combined with HDR10 and Roku built-in, everyone will be able to gather round the TV for movie nights and enjoy vibrant and contrasted images over a warm cup of hot cocoa.
Also: Best Black Friday TV deals: Save hundreds on Samsung, Sony, and LG
A Roku TV means you won't ever have to get an extra streaming device: everything you need is right in the television's operating system. You can enjoy thousands of channels or applications, including your favorite streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Peacock, and many more.
This 50-inch Westinghouse Roku TV also features Dolby Audio, private listening, voice search & control, and a pretty simple setup. It is also compatible with Apple AirPlay and HomeKit, as well as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant enabled devices.
Down from the regular price of $390, you know you'll never stop letting guests know how your 50-inch TV only set you back $150 on Black Friday 2022.