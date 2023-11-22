'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Buy a JBL Charge 4 waterproof speaker for just $89 with this Walmart Black Friday deal
Walmart's Black Friday sale is officially live, and one great deal is on one of my favorite waterproof, wireless speakers: The JBL Charge 4. The portable Bluetooth speaker is on sale for $89 ahead of Black Friday -- saving you $40.
I bought the predecessor to the Charge 4, the Charge 3, around the time it was released in 2016 -- and it's held up incredibly. It lives on my bathroom windowsill, and still sounds as great now as it did back then. It's super easy to use and connect with your phone, so you can have those shower singing or podcast-listening sessions without worrying about getting it wet. It's also super handy to bring out for parties, trips to the beach, or any time you need a fairly lightweight portable Bluetooth speaker.
Also: Best Black Friday deals so far: Live updates
The JBL 4 Charge has a battery life of up to 20 hours, and can charge your other devices via USB. It's rated IPX7 waterproof, which means it can survive spills and splashes, and even be submerged in water without breaking.
Don't miss this deal on the great JBL Charge 4 speaker. If you're looking for the next level up, the JBL Charge 5 is also on sale at Walmart for $120, down from $143.