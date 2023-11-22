/>
Buy a JBL Charge 4 waterproof speaker for just $89 with this Walmart Black Friday deal

This portable, wireless Bluetooth speaker is perfect for your shower, the beach, or a party -- and it's $40 off during Walmart's Black Friday sale.
Written by Alison DeNisco Rayome, Managing Editor
JBL Charge wireless speaker
JBL/ZDNET

Walmart's Black Friday sale is officially live, and one great deal is on one of my favorite waterproof, wireless speakers: The JBL Charge 4. The portable Bluetooth speaker is on sale for $89 ahead of Black Friday -- saving you $40. 

I bought the predecessor to the Charge 4, the Charge 3, around the time it was released in 2016 -- and it's held up incredibly. It lives on my bathroom windowsill, and still sounds as great now as it did back then. It's super easy to use and connect with your phone, so you can have those shower singing or podcast-listening sessions without worrying about getting it wet. It's also super handy to bring out for parties, trips to the beach, or any time you need a fairly lightweight portable Bluetooth speaker.

Also: Best Black Friday deals so far: Live updates

The JBL 4 Charge has a battery life of up to 20 hours, and can charge your other devices via USB. It's rated IPX7 waterproof, which means it can survive spills and splashes, and even be submerged in water without breaking.

Don't miss this deal on the great JBL Charge 4 speaker. If you're looking for the next level up, the JBL Charge 5 is also on sale at Walmart for $120, down from $143.

