The 30 best early Black Friday 2023 Walmart deals

Make the most of the Holiday shopping season with the best early Black Friday deals from Walmart.
Written by Gabriela Pérez Jordán, Associate Editor

UHD (2160P)Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation)The most exciting shopping time of the year is upon us! And if you are looking to score big on headphones, TVs, laptops, wearables, and more, ZDNET has rounded up the best deals available at popular retailers, such as Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart

This year, Walmart will host its much anticipated Black Friday Deals event with five exclusive sales events. Two events will take place in person on Nov. 10 and Nov. 24 (the day of Black Friday), while the rest will occur online. This means if you are anything like me and hate long lines, chaotic stores, and risking your favorite items running out of stock, you can enjoy three online exclusive Walmart sales events in addition to some great deals currently available ahead of Black Friday. 

ZDNET has rounded up the best deals available right now at Walmart, so you can start checking off items from your holiday gift shopping list early. But we also recommend saving this page since we will be updating it throughout the month of November with the latest deals -- including during Walmart's big online sales event taking place on Nov. 8, Nov. 22, and Nov. 27 (the day of Cyber Monday). 

If you are a Walmart + member, you can also get a three-hour head start on Walmart's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. Walmart's + membership is also currently on sale for $49 until Nov. 8 and includes unlimited free delivery, free shipping, a Paramount+ subscription, and more. 

Best early Black Friday 2023 Walmart deals

Best Walmart Black Friday laptop deals

Best Walmart Black Friday TV deals

Best Walmart Black Friday headphone deals

Sony WH-1000XM5

Save $80
Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones
Matthew Miller/ZDNET
  • Current price: $320
  • Original price: $400

When it comes to the best headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones take the throne as our top pick. These over-ear headphones offer crisp sound, market-leading ANC, and an impressive 30-hour battery life. 
ZDNET's Matthew Miller tested the pair while traveling, commuting, working, or even relaxing and rated the headphones a rare 5/5, highlighting their "outstanding microphone quality." His only critiques for the pair were that the 360 Realty Audio feature requires a compatible music service and that the headphones fall on the pricier side. Luckily, ahead of the holiday season, these headphones are on sale at Walmart for $75 less, making them the perfect headphone investment for you or a loved one. 
View now at Walmart

Samsung QN90C TV

Save $601
365499141-252264697622883-3897139225705278962-n
Artie Beaty/ZDNet
  • Current price: $1,398
  • Original price: $1,999

If you are shopping for a TV this holiday season or simply interested in the latest top-performing TV offerings, the Samsung QN90C TV is a great selection currently on sale at Walmart. ZDNET's pick for best TV overall offers an updated Neo QLED panel, integrated speakers, and 120Hz refresh rates at 4K resolution. 

TV expert, Artie Beaty, tested the 2023 Neo QLED TV and praised its "color-accurate pictures and immersive sound" as well as its gaming features. He notes the TV has a few minor annoyances, including wobbliness and a difficult installation process. However, he notes the picture quality and top gaming characteristics make up for the minor strains.

View now at Walmart

Apple AirTag - 4 Pack

Save $12
Apple AirTags
Jason Hiner/ZDNET
  • Current price: $87
  • Original price: $99

Apple AirTags are my go-to tracking device for surviving everyday life. Time and time again, they have saved me from daily annoyances such as losing my wallet, forgetting my keys, or even tracking my lost luggage. 
While I would spend $100 on a four-pack in a heartbeat due to the countless times I've had to rely on my tags. Walmart has made it even more enticing to get AirTags for just $87. These tiny but mighty devices just make life so much easier and have endless possibilities of use -- including tracking your child's favorite toy, finding a parking spot, or even tracking your pet's whereabouts. 

View now at Walmart

Yeedi Cube Robot Vacuum And Mop

Save $100
Yeedi Cube
Maria Diaz/ZDNET
  • Current price: $500
  • Original price: $600

If you have limited time to keep your home clean and tidy, robot vacuums are the best investment to optimize your day-to-day cleaning. As the holiday season approaches, you can find great deals on top-performing robot vacuums, such as this $500 Yeedi Cube Walmart deal. 

The Yeedi Cube is both a robot vacuum with a 4,300Pa suction and a vibrating mop that cleans at 2,500 times per minute. ZDNET's Maria Diaz tested the Yeedi Cube and says it is ideal for people who don't have kids since its AI-powered object avoidance is not the best job at avoiding toys. Instead, she believes it is "a great fit for anyone looking for a midrange robot vacuum and mop with hands-free cleaning." 

View now at Walmart

Acer Aspire 3

Save $50
Acer Aspire 3 laptop against a yellow background.
Acer/ZDNET
  • Current price: $399
  • Original price: $449

While Acer laptops are usually known for their affordable prices, ahead of Black Friday, you can find the Acer Aspire 3 laptop on sale at Walmart for $50 less. This laptop is ZDNET's pick for the best laptop under $500 due to its powerful performance at a low price point. The laptop offers a Core i3-11154G4 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB storage drive, making it ideal for browsing, streaming, or casual work. This budget-friendly laptop makes for a great holiday gift for college students or teens, in need of a laptop for work, studying, or gaming. 

View now at Walmart

More early Black Friday 2023 Walmart deals


When is Black Friday 2023?

This year, the highly anticipated holiday shopping sales event known as Black Friday falls on Nov. 24, the day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 23, 2023. Cyber Monday falls on Nov. 27, the Monday after Thanksgiving. 

However, as has been the case the past few years, many manufacturers and retailers are offering holiday discounts ahead of the Cyber Week deals event. Big retailers, such as Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart, are among those offering great deals on all sorts of tech products. 

Black Friday deals at Walmart will begin online on Nov. 8 at 3 p.m. ET and continue in stores until Nov. 10, and Nov. 22 at 3 p.m. ET and continue in stores until Nov. 24 (Black Friday). The Cyber Monday deals will occur online on Nov. 27. Walmart + members will be able to access deals three hours before they begin. 

How did we choose these early Black Friday deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops. 

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter. 

What are the best Walmart deals?

Walmart is known for its incredible deals and offerings and sells a wide variety of products -- including some of our favorite tech products such as laptops, tablets, TVs, headphones, wearables, and more. In fact, the company prides itself and claims that 90% of Americans live within 10 miles of a Walmart store.
This holiday shopping season, some of our favorite deals are for the Sony WH-1000XM5, (our top pick for best headphones), the Acer Aspire 3 (our pick for the best budget-friendly laptop), and the Samsung QN90C TV (our top pick for the best TVs you can buy). 

