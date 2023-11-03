'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The 30 best early Black Friday 2023 Walmart deals
UHD (2160P)Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation)The most exciting shopping time of the year is upon us! And if you are looking to score big on headphones, TVs, laptops, wearables, and more, ZDNET has rounded up the best deals available at popular retailers, such as Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.
This year, Walmart will host its much anticipated Black Friday Deals event with five exclusive sales events. Two events will take place in person on Nov. 10 and Nov. 24 (the day of Black Friday), while the rest will occur online. This means if you are anything like me and hate long lines, chaotic stores, and risking your favorite items running out of stock, you can enjoy three online exclusive Walmart sales events in addition to some great deals currently available ahead of Black Friday.
Also: The best early Black Friday deals
ZDNET has rounded up the best deals available right now at Walmart, so you can start checking off items from your holiday gift shopping list early. But we also recommend saving this page since we will be updating it throughout the month of November with the latest deals -- including during Walmart's big online sales event taking place on Nov. 8, Nov. 22, and Nov. 27 (the day of Cyber Monday).
If you are a Walmart + member, you can also get a three-hour head start on Walmart's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. Walmart's + membership is also currently on sale for $49 until Nov. 8 and includes unlimited free delivery, free shipping, a Paramount+ subscription, and more.
Best early Black Friday 2023 Walmart deals
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation): Deal for $69 (save $30) on Nov. 8
- Apple Watch Series 9 GPS: Deal for $379 (save $50) on Nov. 8
- Marnur Neck and Shoulder Massager: Deal for $26 (save $44)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 tablet: Deal for $179 (save $51)
- Shark ION Robot Vacuum: Deal for $129 (save $120)
- Hoover PowerDash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner: Deal for $69 (save $19) on Nov. 8
- Echelon Smart Fitness Bike: Deal for $420 (save $127) on Nov. 8
Best Walmart Black Friday laptop deals
- HP 15.6" FHD Laptop: Deal for $329 (save $70) on Nov. 8
- HP Stream 14" Laptop: Deal for $199 (save $30)
- ASUS Vivobook 15.6" FHD PC Laptop: Deal for $339 (save $40)
- HP 14" FHD Display Laptop: Deal for $361 (save $63)
- Lenovo Ideapad 5 14": Deal for $499 (save $331)
Best Walmart Black Friday TV deals
- Onn. 50" Class 2160P TV: Deal for $148 (save $50)
- Samsung 55" Class TU690T TV: Deal for $298 (save $50)
- Sony 65" Class A95K TV: Deal for $2,979 (save $528)
- Samsung 65" Class LS03B TV: Deal for $1,449 (save $548)
- LG 86" Class 4K 2160P TV: Deal for $998 (save $200)
Best Walmart Black Friday headphone deals
- Beats Studio Buds: Deal for $100 (save $50)
- Apple AirPods 3: Deal for $150 (save $19)
- Skullcandy Hesh: Deal for $49 (save $70) on Nov. 8
- Beats Solo3 Wireless: Deal for $100 (save $79)
- Beats Studio Pro Wireless: Deal for $264 (save $134)
- Current price: $320
- Original price: $400
When it comes to the best headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones take the throne as our top pick. These over-ear headphones offer crisp sound, market-leading ANC, and an impressive 30-hour battery life.
ZDNET's Matthew Miller tested the pair while traveling, commuting, working, or even relaxing and rated the headphones a rare 5/5, highlighting their "outstanding microphone quality." His only critiques for the pair were that the 360 Realty Audio feature requires a compatible music service and that the headphones fall on the pricier side. Luckily, ahead of the holiday season, these headphones are on sale at Walmart for $75 less, making them the perfect headphone investment for you or a loved one.
Review: Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones are basically perfect
- Current price: $1,398
- Original price: $1,999
If you are shopping for a TV this holiday season or simply interested in the latest top-performing TV offerings, the Samsung QN90C TV is a great selection currently on sale at Walmart. ZDNET's pick for best TV overall offers an updated Neo QLED panel, integrated speakers, and 120Hz refresh rates at 4K resolution.
TV expert, Artie Beaty, tested the 2023 Neo QLED TV and praised its "color-accurate pictures and immersive sound" as well as its gaming features. He notes the TV has a few minor annoyances, including wobbliness and a difficult installation process. However, he notes the picture quality and top gaming characteristics make up for the minor strains.
Also: The best TVs you can buy
- Current price: $87
- Original price: $99
Apple AirTags are my go-to tracking device for surviving everyday life. Time and time again, they have saved me from daily annoyances such as losing my wallet, forgetting my keys, or even tracking my lost luggage.
Also: 7 ways AirTags can simplify your life
While I would spend $100 on a four-pack in a heartbeat due to the countless times I've had to rely on my tags. Walmart has made it even more enticing to get AirTags for just $87. These tiny but mighty devices just make life so much easier and have endless possibilities of use -- including tracking your child's favorite toy, finding a parking spot, or even tracking your pet's whereabouts.
- Current price: $500
- Original price: $600
If you have limited time to keep your home clean and tidy, robot vacuums are the best investment to optimize your day-to-day cleaning. As the holiday season approaches, you can find great deals on top-performing robot vacuums, such as this $500 Yeedi Cube Walmart deal.
The Yeedi Cube is both a robot vacuum with a 4,300Pa suction and a vibrating mop that cleans at 2,500 times per minute. ZDNET's Maria Diaz tested the Yeedi Cube and says it is ideal for people who don't have kids since its AI-powered object avoidance is not the best job at avoiding toys. Instead, she believes it is "a great fit for anyone looking for a midrange robot vacuum and mop with hands-free cleaning."
- Current price: $399
- Original price: $449
While Acer laptops are usually known for their affordable prices, ahead of Black Friday, you can find the Acer Aspire 3 laptop on sale at Walmart for $50 less. This laptop is ZDNET's pick for the best laptop under $500 due to its powerful performance at a low price point. The laptop offers a Core i3-11154G4 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB storage drive, making it ideal for browsing, streaming, or casual work. This budget-friendly laptop makes for a great holiday gift for college students or teens, in need of a laptop for work, studying, or gaming.
Also: The best laptops of 2023
More early Black Friday 2023 Walmart deals
When is Black Friday 2023?
This year, the highly anticipated holiday shopping sales event known as Black Friday falls on Nov. 24, the day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 23, 2023. Cyber Monday falls on Nov. 27, the Monday after Thanksgiving.
However, as has been the case the past few years, many manufacturers and retailers are offering holiday discounts ahead of the Cyber Week deals event. Big retailers, such as Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart, are among those offering great deals on all sorts of tech products.
Black Friday deals at Walmart will begin online on Nov. 8 at 3 p.m. ET and continue in stores until Nov. 10, and Nov. 22 at 3 p.m. ET and continue in stores until Nov. 24 (Black Friday). The Cyber Monday deals will occur online on Nov. 27. Walmart + members will be able to access deals three hours before they begin.
How did we choose these early Black Friday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What are the best Walmart deals?
Walmart is known for its incredible deals and offerings and sells a wide variety of products -- including some of our favorite tech products such as laptops, tablets, TVs, headphones, wearables, and more. In fact, the company prides itself and claims that 90% of Americans live within 10 miles of a Walmart store.
This holiday shopping season, some of our favorite deals are for the Sony WH-1000XM5, (our top pick for best headphones), the Acer Aspire 3 (our pick for the best budget-friendly laptop), and the Samsung QN90C TV (our top pick for the best TVs you can buy).
What are the best early Black Friday deals right now?
ZDNET's experts have been searching for early Black Friday deals across sites like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Newegg, and more. Here are the top deals by category we've found so far.
- Best early Black Friday deals
- Best early Black Friday phone deals
- Best early Black Friday laptop deals
- Best early Black Friday tablet deals
- Best early Black Friday TV deals
- Best early Black Friday smartwatch deals
- Best early Black Friday headphones deals
- Best early Black Friday monitor deals
- Best early Black Friday robot vacuum deals
- Best early Black Friday security camera deals
- Best early Black Friday storage and SSD deals
- Best early Black Friday Chromebook deals
- Best early Black Friday streaming deals
- Best early Black Friday VPN deals
- Best early Black Friday Fitbit and fitness tracker deals
- Best early Black Friday Kindle deals
- Best early Black Friday iPad deals
- Best early Black Friday AirPods deals
You can also find the best early Black Friday deals by price:
And the best deals from top retailers:
- Best early Black Friday Amazon deals
- Best early Black Friday Apple deals
- Best early Black Friday Samsung deals
- Best early Black Friday Best Buy deals
- Best early Black Friday Dell deals
- Best early Black Friday HP deals
- Best early Black Friday Verizon deals
- Best early Black Friday Newegg deals
- Best early Black Friday Walmart deals
- Best early Black Friday Sam's Club deals