Buy a Samsung 65-inch Frame TV for $400 off for October Prime Day

Samsung's popular TV that doubles as a work of art is on deep discount during the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale.
Written by Alison DeNisco Rayome, Managing Editor on
Samsung's The Frame 85-inch TV

Samsung's The Frame TV (65-inch) is on sale for $400 off during October Prime Day.

Samsung/ZDNET

If you've been looking for a quality TV that won't ruin the aesthetics of your living room, look no further: Samsung's popular The Frame TV is on sale for Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event. Right now, you can buy a 65-inch Frame TV for $1,598, saving you $400. Other sizes are on sale as well, ranging from 32 inches (at $548) to 85 inches (at $3,498). 

The Frame is a QLED 4K TV, with an anti-reflection matte display to limit glare day and night. When you turn on Art Mode, the TV becomes a display for your personal art or photo collection, or for iconic pieces from the Metropolitan Museum of Art

Also: Best October Prime Day deals: Live updates

The Frame TV also includes a slim-fit wall mount, so you can hang the TV flush against the wall to look like, well, a picture frame. Samsung also aims to limit unsightly cables with just one cable needed, keeping eyes on the display itself. You can also pick a customizable bezel to make The Frame fit into your home decor. 

The Frame is one of ZDNET's picks for the best Samsung TVs. You can also check out the rest of the best TV deals on sale this October Prime Day. 

