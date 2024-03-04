Buy a Samsung Frame TV for up to $1,000 off right now

Every size of Samsung's The Frame TV is discounted during the Discover Samsung Spring Sale this week. Samsung/ZDNET

If you've been looking for a quality TV that won't ruin the aesthetics of your living room, look no further: Samsung's popular The Frame TV is on sale during the Discover Samsung Spring Sale. This week only, you can buy any size Frame TV for 20% off, ranging from the 32-inch (for $550, or $50 off) to the 55-inch (for $999, or $500 off) to the 85-inch (for $3,299, or $1,000 off) and every size in between.

The Frame is a QLED 4K TV, with an anti-reflection matte display to limit glare day and night. When you turn on Art Mode, the TV becomes a display for your personal art or photo collection, or for iconic pieces from the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The Frame TV also includes a slim-fit wall mount, so you can hang the TV flush against the wall to look like, well, a picture frame. Samsung also aims to limit unsightly cables with just one cable needed, keeping eyes on the display itself. You can also pick a customizable bezel to make The Frame fit into your home decor.

