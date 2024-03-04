/>
X
Home & Office
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET's expert staff finds the best discounts and price drops from reputable sellers on a regular basis. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Home & Office Home Entertainment TVs

Buy a Samsung Frame TV for up to $1,000 off right now

Samsung's popular TV that doubles as a work of art is on deep discount during the Discover Samsung Spring Sale.
Written by Alison DeNisco Rayome, Managing Editor
Samsung's The Frame 85-inch TV

Every size of Samsung's The Frame TV is discounted during the Discover Samsung Spring Sale this week.

Samsung/ZDNET

If you've been looking for a quality TV that won't ruin the aesthetics of your living room, look no further: Samsung's popular The Frame TV is on sale during the Discover Samsung Spring Sale. This week only, you can buy any size Frame TV for 20% off, ranging from the 32-inch (for $550, or $50 off) to the 55-inch (for $999, or $500 off) to the 85-inch (for $3,299, or $1,000 off) and every size in between. 

The Frame is a QLED 4K TV, with an anti-reflection matte display to limit glare day and night. When you turn on Art Mode, the TV becomes a display for your personal art or photo collection, or for iconic pieces from the Metropolitan Museum of Art

Also: Discover Samsung deals are now live: Shop Galaxy S24 phones, gaming monitors, and more

The Frame TV also includes a slim-fit wall mount, so you can hang the TV flush against the wall to look like, well, a picture frame. Samsung also aims to limit unsightly cables with just one cable needed, keeping eyes on the display itself. You can also pick a customizable bezel to make The Frame fit into your home decor. 

For more, check out our picks for the best Samsung TVs

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

Samsung logo at CES 2024

Discover Samsung deals are now live: Shop Galaxy S24 phones, gaming monitors, and more

A grey cat in a litter box

This self-cleaning litter box is $115 off right now

windowspro-stack-social

Upgrade to Windows 11 Pro for just $30 right now: Flash sale