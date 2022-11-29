'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Amazon is selling their Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Fire TV as part of Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022 for only $99.99.
Don't underestimate it based on size, though. The Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Fire TV offers a surround sound experience from its built-in soundbar, thanks to DTS TruSurround technology. The picture quality is also not to be dismissed: this HD 720p display offers a clear and brilliant picture that is worth every penny.
Right from the remote control, Alexa Voice Remote is also included to control your television or simply ask Alexa about the weather.
This television is a great fit for a bedroom, home office, gym, playroom, or even to upgrade your monitor if you'd like. Its size translates to great versatility, and the price is hard to beat.