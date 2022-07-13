/>
Drop + Sennheiser's PC38X gaming headset is near its lowest price ever for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2022 deal alert: How would you like to score one of the best-sounding gaming headsets on the market with one of the best built-in mic's available for $41 off its already excellent price?
Written by Michael Gariffo, Staff Writer on
Drop + Sennheiser gaming headset nears lowest price for Prime Day

Drop and Sennheiser have lowered their audiophile-grade gaming headset, the Drop + Sennheiser PC 38X, to just $139 for Prime Day 2022. 

Drop + Sennheiser PC38X gaming headset (save $41)

 $139 at Amazon

Sennheiser's clout in the audiophile market is hard to overestimate, and the company's entire lineup of non-gaming headphones is widely used among gamers for their incredible soundstage. This allows you to hear the exact direction even the quietest footsteps are coming from, and provides the rare ability to even detect verticality in the game space. Some of the best pro gamers in the world swear by the company's $1,600+ HD800S headphones for this exact reason. 

Shockingly enough, the model most frequently pointed to as being just behind that four-figure pair for in-game audio quality is this collab between Drop and Sennheiser. The PC38X's open-backed earcups offer rich, natural sound and a built-in, noise-cancelling mic that generates crisp and clear audio to make all of your tense in-game callouts understood. 

The corded headset even comes with a pair of detachable cables that will let you leave one connected to your PC and one to your console of choice, nearly all of which are supported by its universal 3.5mm cable.

This wealth of sound quality and features have made the PC38X one of the most recommended options since its launch, even at its full $180 price. Now you can grab one of the best gaming headsets in the world for just $138.

