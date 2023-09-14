Ever wish your life had a soundtrack? Spotify's new Daylist feature comes close

Spotify

Spotify has a number of customizable playlists for users to mix up their songs, including Discover Weekly, Release Radar and Daily Mixes. But its latest offering makes an attempt not simply to play songs you like, but to play them when you like them.

Introduced today, Daylist is a customized playlist designed to play the music you listen to when you need it most.

The playlist doesn't just assume, however -- it learns. If you're a "slow jams to wake up" person already, your Daylist will include slow music in the morning. If you typically play upbeat songs on the commute home, Daylist will insert fast-paced bangers. The playlist even changes depending on the day of the week.

Daylist updates frequently with new tracks, along with a new title each time, Spotify says, and you can see when the next time it updates will be. "This new, one-of-a-kind playlist on Spotify ebbs and flows with unique vibes," the company says, "bringing together the niche music and microgenres you usually listen to during particular moments in the day or on specific days of the week."

If you happen to love a Daylist, you can save it by tapping the three dots, going to "add to playlist" then "new playlist." If you don't save it by the time the next update happens, it's gone.

In a post announcing the new playlist option, Spotify also rolled out three new social cards for those listeners who are into sharing their playlists on social media. The three cards are a traditional screenshot, a sticker that Spotify notes "captures the essence" of your Daylist, and a card that actually changes backgrounds according to the time of day you post.

This new playlist is an extension of Spotify's music metadata that was a part of the Niche Mix launch earlier this year. With Niche Mix, you can type in an activity or emotion and Spotify pulls songs from your playlist to match the mood or energy. Now, Spotify takes what it understands about the songs you play and matches it to when you usually like to hear that kind of music.

Daylist is available to premium and free users in the US, Canada, Australia, Ireland, and New Zealand. You'll find it in the "Made For You" hub on mobile. If you're on a desktop computer, search "Daylist" to see yours.