Spotify Premium is raising prices for the first time ever

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
For the first time ever, Spotify subscribers will be paying a little more.
Right on the heels of a price hike from Peacock, a rate increase from YouTube Premium, and an announcement that Netflix is eliminating its lowest-cost ad-free subscription plan, Spotify is joining the price-raising ranks. Starting today, new subscribers will pay an extra $1 a month for the ad-free version of the music service, bringing the price to $10.99. This is the first price increase since the service launched in 2011. Current subscribers will start paying the new price next month.
Also: This Spotify privacy feature lets you listen without an audience
Two other Spotify plans are also increasing by $1. The student plan is increasing to $5.99 a month and the premium family plan, which lets six family members under one roof share a subscription, will be $16.99. The duo plan, good for two people who live together, is actually getting the largest increase of all, jumping $2 a month from $12.99 to $14.99.
The service's free plan, with limited features and ads, remains the same.
The move to $10.99 a month brings Spotify exactly in line with YouTube Music, Apple Music, and Amazon Music, all of which raised their prices within the past year.
Also: The best headphone deals
Globally, Spotify is the most popular music streaming service from this bunch, with Apple Music and Amazon Music right behind. But considering only the United States, the top two spots flip, with Apple Music being the most popular.
Spotify Premium gained 5 million new subscribers in the first quarter of this year, bringing its total to 210 million worldwide. Add in free, ad-supported listeners and that number more than doubles to 515 million. While the uptick in subscribers exceeded what Spotify projected for the quarter, total revenue fell short of the target, leading the company to look for ways to increase its finances.