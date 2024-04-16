Amazon Music echoes Spotify with an AI playlist generator of its own

Amazon Music

AI chatbots transformed writing, image generation, and -- most recently -- audio. Whether it is a text-to-music generator, voice cloner, or playlist generator, every day there's a new audio AI tool introduced. Now Amazon Music has jumped on the trend.

On Tuesday, Amazon Music launched Maestro, an AI playlist generator that responds to a user's text, emoji, or voice prompt to create a new playlist with a unique selection of tracks, as seen in the video below.

Because the feature is in beta, it is not yet available to all Amazon Music subscribers. Rather, the feature is rolling out to a small number of US customers -- regardless of membership tier -- in both the iOS and Android mobile apps.

Amazon Unlimited customers in the beta have the added perk of being able to listen to the playlist instantly and save it for later; Prime and ad-supported customers will only be able to listen to a 30-second preview of the playlist before saving it.

To get started, download the latest version of the Amazon music app, and -- if you are in the beta -- you'll see Maestro either on your home screen or when you tap the (+) icon to create a new playlist, according to Amazon.

Then you can talk or type your playlist idea, making it as short or long as you'd like. Once you click "Let's go," the playlist will be generated in seconds, and you will be presented with the option to save and share with friends.

Because the technology is new, Amazon cautions users, it "won't always get it right the first time." Amazon also notes that preventative measures are in place to ensure proper use of the feature, including blocking offensive language and inappropriate prompts. Still, the company is collecting customer feedback to improve Maestro and make it the "best and safest" experience.

This feature was released about a week after Spotify became the first major streaming platform to add an AI playlist generator to its platform. The Spotify version, AI Playlist, is currently available in beta for Premium subscribers in the UK and Australia.