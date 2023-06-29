How to better organize your Spotify Playlists with folders

Bloom Productions/Getty Images

I use Spotify daily. At my desk, while running, in the car… you name it. As a regular user, you can bet I have curated a number of playlists for my account. In fact, those playlists have started to get out of hand. This is especially the case when I go to add a song or album to an existing playlist and have to scroll through a long list until I find the one I'm looking for.

After years of using Spotify, it was time for a cleanup. For that, I turned to folders. With Spotify folders, I can organize my playlists such that they are not only easier to add to but also easier to navigate. This is especially true with the mobile version of Spotify, where it's not nearly as easy to navigate as the desktop application. Thanks to folders, if I'm out on a run and I feel like changing playlists, I can locate the collection of songs I want to hear much faster.

The first thing you need to know about folders is that they can only house playlists. You cannot create a folder and then add an artist to it (unless it's a playlist you've created for an artist -- such as RUSH: 80s). The next thing you must understand is that folders can only be created on the desktop and web-based app. You can use them in the mobile app, you just can't add them there.

If this sounds like something you could benefit from, keep reading.

How to create a new Spotify playlist folder

What you'll need: The only things you'll need for this are a valid Spotify account (it can be a free account) and either the desktop app installed or a web browser.

1. Open the Spotify desktop or web-based app The first thing to do is open either the Spotify desktop or web-based app and log in to your account.

2. Create a new folder Locate and click the + button to the right of the Your Library entry in the left navigation. Then, from the popup menu, click Create a playlist folder.

Don't let Your Library get out of control with an array of playlists before you start organizing them. Screenshot by Jack Wallen/ZDNET

3. Rename the new folder When you create a new folder, you don't get a chance to name it. Instead, the new folder will be listed as New Folder. If you right-click that entry and select Rename, a popup will appear and you can give the new folder a proper name.

Make sure to give your playlist folder a memorable name. Screenshot by Jack Wallen/ZDNET

4. Locate the playlist to be added From the left navigation, locate the playlist you want to add to the folder.

5. Add the playlist to the folder Right-click that playlist and then select Move to folder > Folder (Where Folder is the name of the folder). Another method is to simply locate the playlist and drag it to the folder. The only time you'll have trouble with this is if the playlist in question is at the bottom of the list and the folder in question is at the top. The Spotify desktop app isn't terribly adept at moving playlists that far up the ladder, so I tend to use the right-click method more than any other.

The right-click menu method is the easier way to move a playlist into a folder. Screenshot by Jack Wallen/ZDNET

And that's all there is to using Spotify folders. If you have a lot of playlists and have been struggling to keep them organized, this feature is the way to go.