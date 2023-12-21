/>
Here's everything you need to get organized this new year

Amp up your organizational skills in the new year with these must have apps, products, and services to keep you on top of your busy life.
Written by Maria Diaz, Staff Writer
Reviewed by Nina Raemont
View now View at Amazon
View now View at Amazon
View now View at Crutchfield
View now View at Amazon
View now View at Best Buy
View now View at Amazon
View now View at Ynab
View now View at Monarch Money
View now View at Rocket Money
View now View at Amazon
View now View at Walmart
View now View at Amazon
As 2023 wraps up and we welcome a new year, the hope-filled plans of a new beginning hang around the crisp winter air. I quit making big New Year's resolutions when I realized that I never stuck to them, but I still make small commitments to myself. 

Also: Everything you need to host a holiday party

Every new year, emboldened by the spirit of the holiday season and the abundant talks of a fresh start, I look back on the year gone to see what changes I can make to be better in the new year. But beyond a new planner or bullet journal, I look to what I can do to make my daily life easier. Here's what's worked best for me. 

A digital calendar

My life has taken a serious turn for the better since getting a digital calendar. This can be a device that sits on a shelf or your wall and displays a calendar permanently or a smart display like an Echo Show or Google Nest Hub with a calendar you can access.

Skylight Calendar

Best for an always-on calendar
Skylight Calendar
Maria Diaz/ZDNET

The Skylight Calendar is the organizational tool that's made the most difference in my life since getting it. It's a smart 15-inch display that can be set up on a table or wall and set up to display a calendar at all times, complete with chores, categories, and dinner plans. Events can be added directly on the calendar or family members can send them in from their phones.

View now at Amazon

Echo Show 15

Best with Alexa built-in
Echo Show 15 at Amazon's Devices and Services event in 2023
Maria Diaz/ZDNET

The 15-inch Echo Show can't display a calendar full-screen at all times like the Skylight Calendar, but it can permanently display the calendar on a third of the screen when added as a widget, and you get the added benefit of having Alexa, Amazon's voice assistant, built-in.

View now at Amazon

Google Nest Hub

Best for Google Home users
Google Nest Hub 2
Google

If you'd rather have Google as your virtual assistant, then you're likely better off with a Google Nest Hub. These smart displays work as a smart home hub for Google, but can display calendar events when prompted and Google Voice can give you event reminders.

View now at CrutchfieldView now at eBayView now at B&H Photo-Video

A smart notebook

Smart notebooks let you write notes like you would on regular paper but then digitally upload them to cloud services. They are also reusable, reducing waste by letting you wipe your page clean and use it over and over again. 

Rockectbook Pro

Best for professionals
Rocketbook Pro on a desk
Maria Diaz/ZDNET

The Rocketbook Pro comes with everything you need to get started with a smart notebook: a 20-sheet page pack, a spiral-free hard cover, an erasable Pilot Frixion pen, and one microfiber cloth to wipe it clean.

Review: Why this reusable smart notebook is the perfect tech gadget for students

View now at Amazon

reMarkable 2

Best fully digital smart notebook
ReMarkable 2 with pen and keyboard case
Image: ReMarkable

If you'd rather skip the pen-and-paper experience completely, you may want to consider the reMarkable 2 e-ink tablet. Granted, it's a splurge at $449, but it delivers with a low-latency handwriting experience and 100,000 stored pages capacity.

Review: reMarkable 2 E-Ink tablet review: Superb for on-screen writing, but key features are still missing

View now at Best BuyView now at Amazon

Rocketbook Fusion

Best for a budget
Rocketbook Fusion Smart Reusable Notebook
Rebecca Isaacs/ZDNET

The spiral Rocketbook Fusion smart notebook is a more casual alternative to the Rocketbook Pro, though it's just as handy and eco-friendly. For $40 you get a 42-page reusable notebook with a flexible cover, available in nine colors and seven page styles.

View now at Amazon

A budgeting app

For most of us, a large part of getting organized involves setting up a budget. Think of a budget as one of those things that everyone can benefit from -- and budgeting apps have made the entire process easier and more painless than ever. 

You Need a Budget (YNAB)

Best for budget beginners
You need a budget YNAB
Maria Diaz/ZDNET

If you've always thought of making a budget but haven't gotten serious about it until now, I'd recommend starting with You Need a Budget (YNAB). It has a 34-day free trial period that can help you determine if it's right for you before committing to paying a $99 annual subscription, and it gives you real-time insight into your spending. 

View now at Ynab

Monarch Money

Best for Mint fans
Monarch Money
Monarch

Mint users will soon be left without their favorite budgeting app when the service is discontinued at the end of 2023, and Monarch Money has proven to be a near-perfect alternative for some. It is expensive, at $99 a year, but it's easy to use and gives you a full picture of your finances.

Review: I tested the best Mint alternatives, and this is my new favorite budgeting app

View now at Monarch Money

Rocket Money

Best free budget app
Rocket Money
Maria Diaz/ZDNET

Many of us on a tight budget don't want to spend extra to make our budget, and Rocket Money is the best free app, complete with a sliding scale subscription if you want to add extra features. 

View now at Rocket Money

A label maker

Nothing screams 'organization' like a label maker; the term is enough to invoke thoughts of a stressed out, label-crazy person. But allow me to convince you how a label maker can make a huge difference in getting your life organized. Imagine being able to make matching labels for the plastic tote bins in your garage with summer sports stuff or holiday decorations, or labeling your small container to easily find screws and nails in your toolbox. A label maker can help from the pantry and the closet, to the garage and junk drawer.   

Niimbot B21

Best for everyday use
Niimbot B21 thermal label maker
Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

The palm-sized Niimbot B21 thermal label printer lets you quickly print black and white labels after designing them on an app on an iOS or Android smartphone. It can print up to 50mm x 50mm labels and has a battery that lets it go up to four hours of continuous working time. 

View now at Amazon

Brother PTE300

Best for heavy duty use
The keyboard of the Brother PTE300 with label "I love my label maker" printed on it
Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

The Brother PTE300 is perfect for those looking for a heavy-duty or industrial-grade label maker. It's built tough, with a rubberized design and an easy-to-use and large QWERTY keyboard, and delivers self-laminated labels that can withstand wear and fading. 

Review: Why I love my heavy-duty label maker so much

View now at WalmartView now at Amazon

Brother P-Touch PTM95

Best budget-friendly label maker
Brother P-Touch PTM95
Brother

If you're looking for a more budget-friendly label maker, the $25 Brother P-Touch is a crowd favorite. It features a QWERTY keyboard, nine type styles, 10 framing options, and over 200 symbols.

View now at Amazon

You might also need

These are great options to get yourself organized in the new year, but there are many other gadgets out there that can complement these and help you get through the day. Here's what we recommend: 

