As 2023 wraps up and we welcome a new year, the hope-filled plans of a new beginning hang around the crisp winter air. I quit making big New Year's resolutions when I realized that I never stuck to them, but I still make small commitments to myself.

Every new year, emboldened by the spirit of the holiday season and the abundant talks of a fresh start, I look back on the year gone to see what changes I can make to be better in the new year. But beyond a new planner or bullet journal, I look to what I can do to make my daily life easier. Here's what's worked best for me.

A digital calendar

My life has taken a serious turn for the better since getting a digital calendar. This can be a device that sits on a shelf or your wall and displays a calendar permanently or a smart display like an Echo Show or Google Nest Hub with a calendar you can access.

Skylight Calendar Best for an always-on calendar Maria Diaz/ZDNET The Skylight Calendar is the organizational tool that's made the most difference in my life since getting it. It's a smart 15-inch display that can be set up on a table or wall and set up to display a calendar at all times, complete with chores, categories, and dinner plans. Events can be added directly on the calendar or family members can send them in from their phones. View now at Amazon

Echo Show 15 Best with Alexa built-in Maria Diaz/ZDNET The 15-inch Echo Show can't display a calendar full-screen at all times like the Skylight Calendar, but it can permanently display the calendar on a third of the screen when added as a widget, and you get the added benefit of having Alexa, Amazon's voice assistant, built-in. View now at Amazon

A smart notebook

Smart notebooks let you write notes like you would on regular paper but then digitally upload them to cloud services. They are also reusable, reducing waste by letting you wipe your page clean and use it over and over again.

Rocketbook Fusion Best for a budget Rebecca Isaacs/ZDNET The spiral Rocketbook Fusion smart notebook is a more casual alternative to the Rocketbook Pro, though it's just as handy and eco-friendly. For $40 you get a 42-page reusable notebook with a flexible cover, available in nine colors and seven page styles. View now at Amazon

A budgeting app

For most of us, a large part of getting organized involves setting up a budget. Think of a budget as one of those things that everyone can benefit from -- and budgeting apps have made the entire process easier and more painless than ever.

You Need a Budget (YNAB) Best for budget beginners Maria Diaz/ZDNET If you've always thought of making a budget but haven't gotten serious about it until now, I'd recommend starting with You Need a Budget (YNAB). It has a 34-day free trial period that can help you determine if it's right for you before committing to paying a $99 annual subscription, and it gives you real-time insight into your spending. View now at Ynab

Monarch Money Best for Mint fans Monarch Mint users will soon be left without their favorite budgeting app when the service is discontinued at the end of 2023, and Monarch Money has proven to be a near-perfect alternative for some. It is expensive, at $99 a year, but it's easy to use and gives you a full picture of your finances. Review: I tested the best Mint alternatives, and this is my new favorite budgeting app View now at Monarch Money

Rocket Money Best free budget app Maria Diaz/ZDNET Many of us on a tight budget don't want to spend extra to make our budget, and Rocket Money is the best free app, complete with a sliding scale subscription if you want to add extra features. View now at Rocket Money

A label maker

Nothing screams 'organization' like a label maker; the term is enough to invoke thoughts of a stressed out, label-crazy person. But allow me to convince you how a label maker can make a huge difference in getting your life organized. Imagine being able to make matching labels for the plastic tote bins in your garage with summer sports stuff or holiday decorations, or labeling your small container to easily find screws and nails in your toolbox. A label maker can help from the pantry and the closet, to the garage and junk drawer.

Niimbot B21 Best for everyday use Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET The palm-sized Niimbot B21 thermal label printer lets you quickly print black and white labels after designing them on an app on an iOS or Android smartphone. It can print up to 50mm x 50mm labels and has a battery that lets it go up to four hours of continuous working time. View now at Amazon

Brother P-Touch PTM95 Best budget-friendly label maker Brother If you're looking for a more budget-friendly label maker, the $25 Brother P-Touch is a crowd favorite. It features a QWERTY keyboard, nine type styles, 10 framing options, and over 200 symbols. View now at Amazon

