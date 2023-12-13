/>
Everything you need to host a holiday party this season

Playing host for the holidays? These top tech products make holiday parties a breeze.
Written by Nina Raemont, Associate Editor
Reviewed by Allison Murray
Yeedi Mop Station Pro | Best robot vacuum and mop combo
Yeedi Mop Station Pro
Yeedi Mop Station Pro
Best robot vacuum and mop combo
View now View at Amazon
Roomba Combo j7+ | Best robot vacuum
Roomba Combo j7+ vacuuming on carpet.
Roomba Combo j7+
Best robot vacuum
View now View at iRobot
Roborock S8 Pro Ultra | Best robot vacuum and mop splurge
roborocks8-pro-ultra-docked
Roborock S8 Pro Ultra
Best robot vacuum and mop splurge
View now View at Amazon
Sonos Era 100 | Best smart speaker
Sonos Era 100
Sonos Era 100
Best smart speaker
View now View at Crutchfield
Audio-Technica Consumer AT-LP 120XUSB | Best Bluetooth turntable
white turntable with an open dust cover against a grey background
Audio-Technica Consumer AT-LP 120XUSB
Best Bluetooth turntable
View now View at Crutchfield
JBL Bar 700 | Best sound system
JBL 700 soundbar and subwoofer
JBL Bar 700
Best sound system
View now View at Amazon
Fujifilm Instax Mini 7 | Best instant camera
Blue disposable camera against white backdrop
Fujifilm Instax Mini 7
Best instant camera
View now View at Walmart
Nikon Coolpix B500 | Best digital camera
Nikon Coolpix B500 against white backdrop
Nikon Coolpix B500
Best digital camera
View now View at Amazon
Instant Pot Duo Plus | Best Instant Pot overall
Instantpot against white backdrop
Instant Pot Duo Plus
Best Instant Pot overall
View now View at Amazon
Instantpot Duo Crisp | Best Instant Pot air fryer
Instantpot duo crisp against white backdrop
Instantpot Duo Crisp
Best Instant Pot air fryer
View now View at Target
Breville Smart Fryer | Best smart air fryer fryer
Breville smart fryer against white backdrop
Breville Smart Fryer
Best smart air fryer fryer
View now View at Williams-sonoma
Epson EX3280 3LCD XGA Projector with Built-in Speaker | Best projector overall
epson-ex3280
Epson EX3280 3LCD XGA Projector with Built-in Speaker
Best projector overall
View now View at Best Buy
Vankyo Leisure 3 | Best budget projector
Vankyo projector against white backdrop
Vankyo Leisure 3
Best budget projector
View now View at B&H Photo-Video
Philips Hue A19 bulb | Best smart bulb overall
Philips smart light bulb against white backdrop
Philips Hue A19 bulb
Best smart bulb overall
View now View at B&H Photo-Video
Cree Connected Max | Best affordable smart bulb
Cree connected max smart bulb against white backdrop
Cree Connected Max
Best affordable smart bulb
View now View at Amazon
Kasa Smart LED Light Strip | Best smart light strip
Kasa smart LED light strip against white backdrop
Kasa Smart LED Light Strip
Best smart light strip
View now View at Amazon
Yes, holiday hosting can be a ball, but it can also be a pain in the neck. You're cleaning before guests arrive and deep cleaning after they leave. There's constant commotion in the kitchen as you prepare food and mix drinks. There's the music and overall vibe curation that takes lots of time and energy to get right. And, there's always that one person who spills red wine on the sofa or breaks your favorite mug. 

Also: Everything you need to start building out your smart home

What if there were tech products that not only made the hosting experience simpler, but enjoyable as well? We've rounded up some products that simplify holiday party throwing, whether that's by mopping and vacuuming your place with a robot vacuum, keeping track of who's coming and going with a doorbell camera, blasting holiday tunes with the smartest of speakers, or commemorating the moment with a favorite film camera. 

These products will keep your holiday cheer at an all time high. 

A robot vacuum/mop

Throw that stinky, manual mop away: it's time for a holiday (and all-year-round) upgrade. The best robot vacuums and mops autonomously clean your floors so you don't have to. These devices learn the layout of your home and cleans different rooms on the schedule you program into it. It's a hosts' secret weapon to easy tidying before a party and facile cleanup after. 

Yeedi Mop Station Pro

Best robot vacuum and mop combo
Yeedi Mop Station Pro
Maria Diaz/ZDNet

If you don't want to do the dirty work of mopping and vacuuming the floors yourself, get someone -- or something -- else to do it for you. That's where the Yeedi Mop Station Pro comes in handy. The Yeedi has 3000Pa of suction power, far stronger than your average handheld vacuum suction power. Not only does it wipe away stains and oils, but it also sucks up pet hair and crumbs.

And with the accompanying app you can create a cleaning schedule, setting it up to clean your floors a few hours before the party and the morning after, and creating one less thing to think about as you tend to your guest list and decorate. 

View now at Amazon

Roomba Combo j7+

Best robot vacuum
Roomba Combo j7+ vacuuming on carpet.
Beth Mauder/ZDNET

The Roomba Combo j7+ tops ZDNET's best robot vacuum lists because it is self-emptying with an automatic emptying base, and it intelligently maps out your home's layout to systematically clean each room. Plus, it's super smart: the j7+ uses PrecisionVision Navigation to recognize and avoid common household objects like socks, cords, shoes, and pet waste. 

View now at iRobotView now at CrutchfieldView now at Best Buy

Roborock S8 Pro Ultra

Best robot vacuum and mop splurge
roborocks8-pro-ultra-docked
Beth Mauder/ZDNET

At $1,200, this robot mop and vacuum is an investment, but if you have the money to shell out and zero energy for cleaning your floors, it's worth it. The Roborock S8 Pro Ultra uses smart technology to clean your place effortlessly and map the layout of your home for optimized cleaning and scheduling. 

While it's both a vacuum and a mop, the cleaning processes are completely seperate. That means that no wet mop head is touching that dry carpet of yours as the Roborock vacuums the floor. Plus, the suction on this vacuum is powerful at 6,000 Pa, leaving no dog hairs or dust behind after it runs its course. 

View now at Amazon

Speakers, turntables, and sound systems

Background music at a party is as essential as the air we breathe. Making small talk with strangers, guests, or friends is so much easier when you have music in the background to drown out the silence of an awkward conversation. Whether you're hosting in a small apartment, moderate-sized condo, or large working space, you'll need a music-playing machine that fills up the space with holiday tunes. 

Sonos Era 100

Best smart speaker
Sonos Era 100
Maria Diaz/ZDNET

How else will you play Jingle Bell Rock if not with a smart speaker? This one from Sonos connects to over 80 streaming services, including Spotify, Apple Music, and more, is great for small spaces, and can be controlled using the Sonos app. Plus, it delivers booming sound and crystal clear vocals. 

Also: The best smart speakers

At under $300, it's one of our favorite smart speakers on the market, and earned top ranks on ZDNET's best list. If you have a larger hosting space, a better choice would be the Sonos Era's big sister, the Sonos Era 300, which costs $450.  

View now at CrutchfieldView now at Best BuyView now at Amazon

Audio-Technica Consumer AT-LP 120XUSB

Best Bluetooth turntable
white turntable with an open dust cover against a grey background
Audio-Technica/ZDNET

Maybe you want to elevate your music setup for this party. What better a way to do so than with a Bluetooth turntable? Unlike an analog turntable, which plugs into the player's speaker to play music, a Bluetooth turntable can pair with nearby speakers, or even your headphones to blast tunes. 

More: The best Bluetooth turntables

This Audio-Technica Bluetooth turntable can even take your vinyls and turn them into digital copies. Overall, it's a great pick for budding vinyl enthusiasts. 

View now at CrutchfieldView now at AmazonView now at B&H Photo-Video

JBL Bar 700

Best sound system
JBL 700 soundbar and subwoofer
JBL/ZDNET

If you have a large space that you're packing with people for this party, you might want to consider a sound system instead. The JBL Bar 700 is a the best option if you're looking for a powerful sound system with built-in Wi-Fi and Dolby Atmos audio. 

It offers an immersive experience thanks to its detachable ends that you can place as rear-channel effects behind your head. Plus, it has access over 300 online music streaming services like Spotify, so you can blast your holiday playlist. 

Also: The best sound systems you can buy

View now at AmazonView now at B&H Photo Video

A camera

Commemorate the good times with photos that will last for a long time (and actually get them out of your phone). on a disposable camera, or a digital one, the photos you take on them are wonderful party favors for all your guests. 

Fujifilm Instax Mini 7

Best instant camera
Blue disposable camera against white backdrop
Fujifilm/ZDNET

My roommates and I love to throw parties, and at one party we threw earlier this year, a friend of ours brought her disposable film camera. Compared to photos taken on a phone that captures every detail (whether you like it or not) a film camera is a fun and fleeting party favor that creates physical mementos you can keep around long after the party ends. 

Also: The best instant cameras

This one from Instax comes with an additional pack of film to use throughout the night as you snap shots of friends mingling, drinks clinking, and the decorations you pored over. 

View now at Walmart

Nikon Coolpix B500

Best digital camera
Nikon Coolpix B500 against white backdrop
Nikon/ZDNET

Nikon's line of Coolpix cameras have been introducing beginners to the world of photography for years, and the camera brand keeps it simple so as to not overwhelm. Once the party's over, you can use the camera's Bluetooth features to transfer photos to your laptop or phone and quickly send them out to friends and family. 

View now at AmazonView now at Walmart

Kitchen appliances

Whether you're keeping a dip hot, crisping up latkes, or mulling wine with spices, everything is easier with smart kitchen tools, Instant Pots are the crown jewel of the kitchen since they allow you to focus on every other emergency that pops up right as your guests walk through the door while your hors d'oeuvres cook without a worry. 

Instant Pot Duo Plus

Best Instant Pot overall
Instantpot against white backdrop
Instantpot/ZDNET

You can do so many different things with an Instant Pot. With this particular model, you can pressure cook, steam, saute, and more. Plus, it has 14 one-touch smart programs that cook whatever you put in there perfectly, such as ribs, beans, poultry, and more. It's the best kind of set-it-and-forget-it kitchen device that you can use for all your hosting needs. 

And once the party's over, you can find all sorts of uses for the Instantpot, all year round. From making fresh yogurt (my mom uses hers for this every week) to cooking weeknight dinners you won't need to think about until they're on your plate, the Instantpot is one kitchen device that optimizes all sorts of recipes and meal tasks. 

Also: The best Instant Pot cookers

View now at Amazon

Instantpot Duo Crisp

Best Instant Pot air fryer
Instantpot duo crisp against white backdrop
Instantpot/ZDNET

Not only does this Instant Pot perform the regular functions like stewing, slow cooking, and steaming, but it also air fries whatever you put into it. Keep your mozzarella sticks, jalapeno poppers, potato skins, and more crispy and hot with zero hassle during the party when you pop them into the Duo Crisp. 

View now at TargetView now at Macys.comView now at Amazon

Breville Smart Fryer

Best smart air fryer fryer
Breville smart fryer against white backdrop
Breville/ZDNET

This Breville air fryer has pre-set modes for frying donuts, chicken wings, and more, and it uses smart frying technology to intuitively adjust temperatures for the crispiest and properly cooked result. The smart fryer also includes a twice frying function, which is great for crispy chicken, French fries, and other savory snacks. 

The smart fryer does the heavy lifting so you can spend more time mingling with old friends and less time over the stove, getting sputtered with hot droplets of oil. 

View now at Williams-sonoma

A projector

Whether you're playing holiday movies, a Yule log, or a favorite TV series, a the best projectors can add a thoughtful touch to an already curated holiday party setup. Plus, a smart projector is the best way to cover up a wall with no decor on it. 

Epson EX3280 3LCD XGA Projector with Built-in Speaker

Best projector overall
epson-ex3280
Epson/ZDNET

This projector from Epson offers vivid color with 3,600 lumens of brightness and a sharp display. There's a reason the Epson EX3280 has made its way into so many college and high school classes -- the projector offers crisp display, easy setup, and built-in audio for easy viewing. With its brightness, the projector works in dark and light rooms alike. 

View now at Best Buy

Vankyo Leisure 3

Best budget projector
Vankyo projector against white backdrop
Vankyo/ZDNET

If you aren't willing to spend a lot of money on a projector, this under-$100 projector from Vankyo will do the trick. It's not as bright as other options, but it can project up to 170 inches across, and it comes with a 1080p display. 

View now at B&H Photo-VideoView now at TargetView now at Best Buy

Smart lights

Take full control of your space's ambiance with the best smart lights. Whether you want a strip of lights that change from red to green to white, or you prefer warm tone white lights for parties, you can customize the mood and tone of your rooms with these smart lights and bulbs. 

Philips Hue A19 bulb

Best smart bulb overall
Philips smart light bulb against white backdrop
Philips/ZDNET

A holiday party is nothing without a warm ambiance. The Philips Hue smart lights not only go from warm tone white to cool tone white, you can customize the color of the bulb, too. These are the most reliable smart bulbs you can find on the market. 

Just keep in mind that they are only compatible with the Philips Hue Hub, so that's an additional cost to bear. But if you are planning on converting all your dumb bulbs to smart ones, the Hub handles up to 50 smart bulbs in one home. 

View now at B&H Photo-VideoView now at WalmartView now at Best Buy

Cree Connected Max

Best affordable smart bulb
Cree connected max smart bulb against white backdrop
Cree/ZDNET

Looking to get into smart lights but don't want to spend your entire paycheck on a new light setup? These Cree Connected lights cost under $20. The bulbs don't require a hub and can be controlled through your phone alone. Adjust the warmth of the white lights or change the bulb to whatever color is calling you that day. And as far as setup goes, the bulbs use Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for seamless pairing. 

View now at Amazon

Kasa Smart LED Light Strip

Best smart light strip
Kasa smart LED light strip against white backdrop
Kasa/ZDNET

These affordable smart light strips are great for putting up under cabinets to give that kitchen backsplash some extra pizzazz, or for behind the TV. They measure just over 16 feet, but you can cut them to your customized length. Aside from choosing between tons of colors, there are preset animated effects to change the tone of your space. 

View now at Amazon

