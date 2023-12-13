Yes, holiday hosting can be a ball, but it can also be a pain in the neck. You're cleaning before guests arrive and deep cleaning after they leave. There's constant commotion in the kitchen as you prepare food and mix drinks. There's the music and overall vibe curation that takes lots of time and energy to get right. And, there's always that one person who spills red wine on the sofa or breaks your favorite mug.

Also: Everything you need to start building out your smart home

What if there were tech products that not only made the hosting experience simpler, but enjoyable as well? We've rounded up some products that simplify holiday party throwing, whether that's by mopping and vacuuming your place with a robot vacuum, keeping track of who's coming and going with a doorbell camera, blasting holiday tunes with the smartest of speakers, or commemorating the moment with a favorite film camera.

These products will keep your holiday cheer at an all time high.

A robot vacuum/mop

Throw that stinky, manual mop away: it's time for a holiday (and all-year-round) upgrade. The best robot vacuums and mops autonomously clean your floors so you don't have to. These devices learn the layout of your home and cleans different rooms on the schedule you program into it. It's a hosts' secret weapon to easy tidying before a party and facile cleanup after.

Yeedi Mop Station Pro Best robot vacuum and mop combo Maria Diaz/ZDNet If you don't want to do the dirty work of mopping and vacuuming the floors yourself, get someone -- or something -- else to do it for you. That's where the Yeedi Mop Station Pro comes in handy. The Yeedi has 3000Pa of suction power, far stronger than your average handheld vacuum suction power. Not only does it wipe away stains and oils, but it also sucks up pet hair and crumbs. And with the accompanying app you can create a cleaning schedule, setting it up to clean your floors a few hours before the party and the morning after, and creating one less thing to think about as you tend to your guest list and decorate. View now at Amazon

Roborock S8 Pro Ultra Best robot vacuum and mop splurge Beth Mauder/ZDNET At $1,200, this robot mop and vacuum is an investment, but if you have the money to shell out and zero energy for cleaning your floors, it's worth it. The Roborock S8 Pro Ultra uses smart technology to clean your place effortlessly and map the layout of your home for optimized cleaning and scheduling. While it's both a vacuum and a mop, the cleaning processes are completely seperate. That means that no wet mop head is touching that dry carpet of yours as the Roborock vacuums the floor. Plus, the suction on this vacuum is powerful at 6,000 Pa, leaving no dog hairs or dust behind after it runs its course. View now at Amazon

Speakers, turntables, and sound systems

Background music at a party is as essential as the air we breathe. Making small talk with strangers, guests, or friends is so much easier when you have music in the background to drown out the silence of an awkward conversation. Whether you're hosting in a small apartment, moderate-sized condo, or large working space, you'll need a music-playing machine that fills up the space with holiday tunes.

Sonos Era 100 Best smart speaker Maria Diaz/ZDNET How else will you play Jingle Bell Rock if not with a smart speaker? This one from Sonos connects to over 80 streaming services, including Spotify, Apple Music, and more, is great for small spaces, and can be controlled using the Sonos app. Plus, it delivers booming sound and crystal clear vocals. Also: The best smart speakers At under $300, it's one of our favorite smart speakers on the market, and earned top ranks on ZDNET's best list. If you have a larger hosting space, a better choice would be the Sonos Era's big sister, the Sonos Era 300, which costs $450. View now at Crutchfield View now at Best Buy View now at Amazon

JBL Bar 700 Best sound system JBL/ZDNET If you have a large space that you're packing with people for this party, you might want to consider a sound system instead. The JBL Bar 700 is a the best option if you're looking for a powerful sound system with built-in Wi-Fi and Dolby Atmos audio. It offers an immersive experience thanks to its detachable ends that you can place as rear-channel effects behind your head. Plus, it has access over 300 online music streaming services like Spotify, so you can blast your holiday playlist. Also: The best sound systems you can buy View now at Amazon View now at B&H Photo Video

A camera

Commemorate the good times with photos that will last for a long time (and actually get them out of your phone). on a disposable camera, or a digital one, the photos you take on them are wonderful party favors for all your guests.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 7 Best instant camera Fujifilm/ZDNET My roommates and I love to throw parties, and at one party we threw earlier this year, a friend of ours brought her disposable film camera. Compared to photos taken on a phone that captures every detail (whether you like it or not) a film camera is a fun and fleeting party favor that creates physical mementos you can keep around long after the party ends. Also: The best instant cameras This one from Instax comes with an additional pack of film to use throughout the night as you snap shots of friends mingling, drinks clinking, and the decorations you pored over. View now at Walmart

Nikon Coolpix B500 Best digital camera Nikon/ZDNET Nikon's line of Coolpix cameras have been introducing beginners to the world of photography for years, and the camera brand keeps it simple so as to not overwhelm. Once the party's over, you can use the camera's Bluetooth features to transfer photos to your laptop or phone and quickly send them out to friends and family. View now at Amazon View now at Walmart

Kitchen appliances

Whether you're keeping a dip hot, crisping up latkes, or mulling wine with spices, everything is easier with smart kitchen tools, Instant Pots are the crown jewel of the kitchen since they allow you to focus on every other emergency that pops up right as your guests walk through the door while your hors d'oeuvres cook without a worry.

Instant Pot Duo Plus Best Instant Pot overall Instantpot/ZDNET You can do so many different things with an Instant Pot. With this particular model, you can pressure cook, steam, saute, and more. Plus, it has 14 one-touch smart programs that cook whatever you put in there perfectly, such as ribs, beans, poultry, and more. It's the best kind of set-it-and-forget-it kitchen device that you can use for all your hosting needs. And once the party's over, you can find all sorts of uses for the Instantpot, all year round. From making fresh yogurt (my mom uses hers for this every week) to cooking weeknight dinners you won't need to think about until they're on your plate, the Instantpot is one kitchen device that optimizes all sorts of recipes and meal tasks. Also: The best Instant Pot cookers View now at Amazon

Breville Smart Fryer Best smart air fryer fryer Breville/ZDNET This Breville air fryer has pre-set modes for frying donuts, chicken wings, and more, and it uses smart frying technology to intuitively adjust temperatures for the crispiest and properly cooked result. The smart fryer also includes a twice frying function, which is great for crispy chicken, French fries, and other savory snacks. The smart fryer does the heavy lifting so you can spend more time mingling with old friends and less time over the stove, getting sputtered with hot droplets of oil. View now at Williams-sonoma

A projector

Whether you're playing holiday movies, a Yule log, or a favorite TV series, a the best projectors can add a thoughtful touch to an already curated holiday party setup. Plus, a smart projector is the best way to cover up a wall with no decor on it.

Epson EX3280 3LCD XGA Projector with Built-in Speaker Best projector overall Epson/ZDNET This projector from Epson offers vivid color with 3,600 lumens of brightness and a sharp display. There's a reason the Epson EX3280 has made its way into so many college and high school classes -- the projector offers crisp display, easy setup, and built-in audio for easy viewing. With its brightness, the projector works in dark and light rooms alike. View now at Best Buy

Smart lights

Take full control of your space's ambiance with the best smart lights. Whether you want a strip of lights that change from red to green to white, or you prefer warm tone white lights for parties, you can customize the mood and tone of your rooms with these smart lights and bulbs.

Philips Hue A19 bulb Best smart bulb overall Philips/ZDNET A holiday party is nothing without a warm ambiance. The Philips Hue smart lights not only go from warm tone white to cool tone white, you can customize the color of the bulb, too. These are the most reliable smart bulbs you can find on the market. Just keep in mind that they are only compatible with the Philips Hue Hub, so that's an additional cost to bear. But if you are planning on converting all your dumb bulbs to smart ones, the Hub handles up to 50 smart bulbs in one home. View now at B&H Photo-Video View now at Walmart View now at Best Buy

Cree Connected Max Best affordable smart bulb Cree/ZDNET Looking to get into smart lights but don't want to spend your entire paycheck on a new light setup? These Cree Connected lights cost under $20. The bulbs don't require a hub and can be controlled through your phone alone. Adjust the warmth of the white lights or change the bulb to whatever color is calling you that day. And as far as setup goes, the bulbs use Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for seamless pairing. View now at Amazon

Kasa Smart LED Light Strip Best smart light strip Kasa/ZDNET These affordable smart light strips are great for putting up under cabinets to give that kitchen backsplash some extra pizzazz, or for behind the TV. They measure just over 16 feet, but you can cut them to your customized length. Aside from choosing between tons of colors, there are preset animated effects to change the tone of your space. View now at Amazon

You might also need...

Sure, a chocolate fountain or a karaoke machine isn't necessary for a successful holiday party, but a party has rarely been unsuccessful without one. These miscellaneous party essentials add some extra flare and character to your already-exciting holiday affair.