Television speakers are rarely up to the task of delivering cinema-quality sound. This is why so many companies produce soundbars, which greatly enhance the audio experience. If you can pair your television with a soundbar designed specifically for that make and model, your chances of reaching cinema audio heights are even better.

LG's goal for 2024 is to not only make it easier for users to pair the proper soundbar to their television but also to improve the sound experience. With the help of WOWCAST, LG's new lineup of soundbars connect wirelessly to LG TVs. All of the new LG soundbars include the WOW interface to simplify the setup and even share sound modes with your LG television.

All the new soundbars

The premium model, the S95TR, offers 810W of output through 15 channels, with five up-firing channels and a center up-firing speaker to improve the sound stage and dimensionality. The S95TR also includes improved tweeters and a passive radiator to enrich the bass and optimize the overall balance between the soundbar and subwoofer.

Next in line is the SG10TY, which pairs with LG's premium OLED TVs. This soundbar features WOW Orchestra, WOW interface, and WOWCAST to integrate with LG's OLED TVs. This Wi-Fi-enabled soundbar also aligns with the width and frame colors of the LG OLED TVs.

Another new addition to the LG soundbar lineup includes the S70TY, which is geared toward LG's QNET TVs. With a simple and compact design, the S70TY features an up-firing speaker and a dedicated bracket that places the soundbar directly beneath the QNETD TV for an integrated look and experience. Thanks to the included bracket, you won't have to worry about drilling holes to get the speaker to the level of the TV.

LG AI Room Calibration

Also, in store for 2024 is an enhancement to the LG AI Room Calibration. This feature analyzes the room and automatically adjusts speaker settings to enhance the sound based on the room's acoustics. The coming year will see the AI Room Calibration extending its capabilities to rear surround speakers to further enhance the experience.

New editions of speakers and earbuds

LG plans to introduce new editions of speakers and earbuds for 2024 as well, including the LG XBOOM 360 speaker with a distinctive canonical-cylindrical design to radiate sound in all directions. The XBOOM 360 also includes 360-degree mood lighting using audio reflectors to present a heightened lighting design for a sense of openness and diffusion.

Finally, LG plans to release their TONE Free T90S earbuds, with improved Dolby Head Tracking and refined Adaptive ANC as well as plug and wireless support for devices that don't include Bluetooth.

The new devices will be on display during CES 2024 from January 9-12 at the company's booth (#15501, Central Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center).