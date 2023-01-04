'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Gaming displays are unique because if it's too small, you can't see anything but if it's too big, then the response time tends to be slow. Luckily enough, this Lenovo G34w-10 34" curved monitor is just the perfect size to satisfy any gamer or remote worker for $200 off during Newegg's 22nd Anniversary Sale for only $300.
Widescreen monitors aren't just for gaming. They are perfect for those who need that extra desktop space to sort through their tabs throughout busy workdays. Although, this monitor features a refresh rate of 144Hz which makes it one of the top monitors at this size for PC or console gamers.
In addition to the high refresh rate of this impressive monitor, you can customize your working or gaming environment with an adjustable stand that can be lifted and tilted to the perfect height and angle.
When I game on my PC, I typically am doing some form of sim-racing, so having a triple-monitor setup is the way to go. Thanks to the borderless design of this monitor, that is a possibility for players to expand their view even further in their favorite games. The ports on the back of the display include a power port, one HDMI port, a DP port, and a 3.5mm jack for speakers or headphones.
In the past four months, this is the lowest price this Lenovo G34w-10 34" curved monitor and thanks to this sale and discount code included at checkout, you can get this monitor at just $300 -- $200 off its original value.