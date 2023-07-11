Get a lifetime subscription to Curiosity Stream documentaries for $180

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Some streaming services will put out a high-profile documentary on occasion, but that's rarely the mainstay of their content libraries. If you prefer educational content that lets you explore new interests or deep dive into old ones, then you may want to try Curiosity Stream and get access to thousands of films, series, and educational shows on topics ranging from deep ocean biology to ancient history and modern technology.
Right now, you can get lifetime access to Curiosity Stream for $180 (regular price $400). This deal will only last until July 14.
Curiosity Stream was launched by Discovery Communications founder John Hendricks. Whether you want to learn more about a passing interest or get access to family-friendly streaming service with educational content for your children, Curiosity Stream is a reliable place to find something new and interesting to learn.
Since launching, Curiosity Stream has grown with millions of subscribers watching thousands of documentaries and docuseries. The Curiosity Stream library includes Emmy Award-winning content like Stephen Hawking's Favorite Places and documentaries narrated by some of the biggest names in the business, like Sir David Attenborough.
Curiosity Stream content is organized into categories and collections, so you can browse for biographies and true crime or explore exclusive selections on prehistoric nature and modern business. New content is added weekly.
This lifetime subscription to Curiosity Stream allows you to access the platform on desktop or mobile devices, including Android and iOS phones, Apple TV, game consoles, and more.
Until July 14, you can get a lifetime subscription to Curiosity Stream for just $180 (reg. $400).