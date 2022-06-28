Transform your career with lifetime access to Rosetta Stone and StackSkills

StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

Anyone can learn new skills, but many hesitate because they never liked school, don't want to add another commute to their schedule, or think it will be too expensive. But none of that is a problem anymore. You can learn language and career skills that could entirely transform your life with the Unlimited Lifetime Learning Subscription Bundle, which features access to all 24 of Rosetta Stone's languages.

Rosetta Stone's training method is both immersive and intuitive. You'll start by matching words with images just like when you learned your native language as a child. As you improve, you'll progress to interactive lessons during which Rosetta Stone's advanced speech recognition tech, TruAccent, analyzes and provides feedback on your accent.

First, you'll be introduced to conversational vocabulary for practical activities such as shopping, traveling by taxi, and ordering food. But it won't be long before you develop intermediate language skills and start sharing opinions or talking about pop culture. Reviewers agree that Rosetta Stone is one of the best ways to master new languages from home. In fact, the Wall Street Journal says, "Rosetta Stone... may be the next best thing to living in [the foreign] country."

Acquiring new career skills could allow you to use them while working remotely and on vacation. Fortunately, this bundle also has you covered with lifetime access to StackSkills. This library contains over 1,000 courses covering a wide variety of topics, many of which can qualify you for well-paid careers in tech, business, or as a freelancer. The lessons range from iOS development and blockchain to finance, marketing, and much more.

At least 50 brand new courses are added each month, and they all come with certificates of completion to help your resume stand out. So it's no wonder current subscribers awarded StackSkills a Trustpilot rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars.

Start developing skills that can change your life. Use code ROSETTA20 through July 18 for an additional 20% off the Unlimited Lifetime Learning Subscription Bundle ft. Rosetta Stone, which brings the price down to just $159.20.