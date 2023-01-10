Play powerful console games on the TV with a 120Hz refresh rate, G-SYNC compatibility, and the addition of Freesync Premium software. LG

When you first see that green or white flash on your TV screen like I did this last week, you are faced with a hard truth: while your sturdy old television has been your trusty companion for years, it's time for an upgrade. If you're in the market for a new TV, LG's 65-inch C2 OLED smart TV deal on eBay is so good that I'm even adding it to my cart for its discounted price of $1,440.

Keep in mind, when you head over to the eBay page, it will state the price of $1,797 as a deal. This is the normal deals price of the C2, and while it's still a great deal, you can save over $300 more when you use NEWYEARTWENTY during checkout to bring the overall price before tax to $1,440.

If you've been sleeping on the LG C2 OLED, let me break it down for you. It's a 65-inch 4K UHD panel that comes packed with Cinema HDR (Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG) and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro to bring a glorious picture to the screen. While you can add your Roku or Amazon's discounted Fire TV stick to the TV setup, LG uses WebOS that features an easy-to-use home screen to bring up all your favorite streaming apps so it's not necessary.

It's G-SYNC compatible and offers AMD FreeSync Premium for console gamers. Plus, that less than 1ms response time is perfect for the AAA PlayStation 5 games that you're planning on playing on this TV. It also can handle a 120Hz refresh rate.

This $1,440 deal is so great that I'm buying this model for my living room, and I've had plenty of experience with other TVs including Samsung's QN90B 4K QLED TV and Hisense's U8H smart 4K TV. As anyone who's an eBay user knows, the deals can vanish with a simple refresh of the page. If you're thinking this might be the TV for you, I strongly recommend getting it before the deal expires.

You can also check out our best TV deals right now, where we've found the best models on sale during January ahead of February's Super Bowl Sunday.