Get three months of Tidal's HiFi streaming music for $3

Catch your favorite music and podcasts in Dolby Atmos quality and unlimited skips. The deal also includes users who opt for the family plan.
dsc-0175-editbw.jpg
Written by Rebecca Isaacs, Staff Writer on

Music and your favorite podcasts can make your return to work commute, housework, and everything in between a lot more fun. If you're in the market for a new music streaming service for a reasonable price point, Tidal is offering a discounted trial period for its streaming service. Right now, you can get three months of the music streaming service for only $3. The best part is that it includes both individual and family plans.

Tidal

 $3 at TIDAL

The streaming service boasts over 90 million songs to listen to, plus if you enjoy watching music videos, there are over 450 thousand to catch while you're on the go. You won't have to worry about any ads on this tier, and you can listen to your music offline, which is great if you're commuting in areas with low to no 5G reception but still want to listen to your tunes.

With the $3 for three months deal, you get upgraded audio formats, including Dolby Atmos, Sony 360 Reality audio, and HiFi, so you can feel even more immersed in your music. Plus, one of the great aspects of Tidal is that 10% of your subscription is directed to the artists you listen to the most.

If you go with the standard plan, you get one account, but if you opt for the family account you can get up to six different accounts in the streaming service. With n over 90% discount, this is a great deal. It lasts through August 5, but if you want to take advantage of streaming your favorite music, be sure to sign up today. After the three months, single plans will cost $9/month and family plans $15/month.

