While the main focus of Memorial Day sales revolves around big-ticket items like kitchen appliances and patio furniture, a lot of the holiday's big deals have been shifting in recent years to accommodate the electronics market. If you're looking for some new home entertainment pieces, from TVs to soundbars, Hisense wants to help make sure you get a great system.

Starting today, Hisense has discounted a plethora of their home entertainment items. A lot of their TVs, soundbars, and projectors are currently on sale, and you can save up to $1,200 on these items.

We wish we could tell you how long these are on sale for, but we don't know how long the sale will last. It's most likely that you have until end of day Memorial Day to upgrade your home entertainment system, and it's unlikely there will be much past June 1 even with the chip shortages in place. Therefore, if you want to upgrade your home entertainment system, it's best to do so now.

We combed through each product to make sure you are getting the best deal. Be sure to check out the best Hisense Memorial Day deals below.

Hisense - 65" Class U6G Series Quantum ULED 4K UHD Smart Roku TV (save $350) Best deal Best Buy Current price: $549

Original price: $899 Hisense's 65-inch Class A6 Series TV is a great option for anyone who wants a great Roku television. Not only does it boast 600 nits and 60 different brightness and dimming zones, but you will see over a billion shades over the 4K UHD TV screen. Because it's a Roku TV, you'll get the signature Roku software built-in so you can find your favorite apps and shows easily, or even with the voice control software that's compatible with Google Assistant. The lowest price we've seen is $499, but this Memorial Day deal is still a really great choice if you're looking for a UHD TV with a low price tag. We do not expect this TV to drop any further in price anytime soon.

Hisense HS218 2.1ch Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer (save $70) Best deal on budget-friendly soundbars Amazon Current price: $129

Original price: $199 If you're looking for a budget-friendly soundbar, look no further than this Hisense option. The device comes with signature Dolby Atmos audio built in. Additionally, it comes with Roku TV software built into the TV, so you can easily pair it up with the Hisense TV up above. And if you prefer different equalizer audio settings, you can preset multiple frequencies for rom coms, action, mysteries, and more. The lowest price we've seen on this is $119, but it was only as a part of a daily deal. So again, we don't expect this price to drop any further.

100" L9G Hisense 4K UST Triple-Laser Trichroma Projector & 100" Screen Package (save $1,200) Best for outdoor movie nights Best Buy Current price: $4,299

Original price: $5,499 Summer is kicking off to a warm start across the US, and it's hard to pass up on evenings spent outside. A great way to enjoy those evenings is to shift your movie night outside; pop some popcorn, set up some chairs, and feast your eyes on the massive 100-inch screen and accompanying projector. If you're not great at math like I am, that amounts to a little over eight feet of screen. It's hard to pass up a projector that provides the amazing features this one has, like built-in Android TV (so you can download all of your favorite apps) and the special Ambient Light Rejecting (ALR) screen. You'll also get filmmaking modes, eye safety features, and a voice assistant capable of working on Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. It took some digging to confirm, but this is the lowest price we've seen for this projector.

Hisense - 75" Class U7G Series Quantum ULED 4K UHD smart android TV (save $400) Best for console gaming Best Buy Current price: $1,099

Original price: $1,499 Another great option for your new TV is the 75-inch Class U7G Series television. Over a thousand nits and 90 brightness and dimming zones means that the TV projects gorgeous images onto the screen. You'll also get to see over a billion color images on the ULED 4K HDR screen, which also includes a Game Mode Pro for those who use their TVs with any gaming consoles. This is the first time we've seen this price go so low on this model.