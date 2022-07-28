Taylor Clemons/ZDNET

Intro

If you've seen my review on the wired version of the HyperX Pulsefire Haste, you know it's my go-to mouse for gaming and for work. And having gotten to use the wireless version for a while now, I can honestly say I've got a new favorite; especially when it's paired with the Pulsefire Mat from HyperX. The ultra-lightweight body, now untethered by a USB cable, is even more comfortable to use during long work days or marathon gaming sessions, and the integrated, rechargeable battery provides plenty of work and play time on a full charge. There are a few minor issues I've had, but nothing that's a total deal breaker. So if you've been looking for an affordable, lightweight, no-frills gaming mouse, the HyperX Pulsefire Haste Wireless might be the best choice for you.

Pros Ultra-lightweight

Programmable buttons

Adjustable DPI

Multiple connectivity options

Great battery life Cons No on-board memory for profiles

Grip tape looks odd against white mouse body

Honeycomb body can hold dirt and hair

No DPI throttle button

Specifications Connectivity 2.4GHz wireless dongle, USB cable Number of buttons 6 Programmable? Yes RGB lighting Scroll wheel only Weight 61 grams Battery life Up to 100 hours Sensor Optical DPI Up to 16,000 Color Black or white

Table of contents

Intro

Specifications

Pricing

Design and performance

Connectivity and battery life

HyperX Ngenuity App

Pulsefire Mat

Bottom Line

Alternatives to consider

Pricing

Taylor Clemons/ZDNET

The Pulsefire Haste Wireless retails for $59.99 (£89.99, AU$135, CA$99.99, €9.99), making it one of the most affordable wireless mice on the market as well as a solid, mid-range gaming mouse option. It's also on the same level, price-wise, as the Razer Deathadder V2 X Hyperspeed ($59.99), Corsair Katar Pro wireless ($39.99), and the Logitech G305 Lightspeed ($59.99).

It's also just $10 more than the wired version of the Pulsefire Haste ($49.99), which is refreshing since most wireless versions of gaming mice tend to retail at much higher prices than their wired counterparts. Along with the more budget-friendly price, HyperX seems to have preserved everything that made the wired Pulsefire Haste so great while also finding some middle ground with other features to create a reliable, no-nonsense wireless gaming mouse.

Design and performance

Taylor Clemons/ZDNET

The body of the mouse feels exactly like the wired version of the Pulsefire Haste: symmetrical build, low profile, and exceptionally lightweight. Coming in at 59 grams, the Pulsefire Haste Wireless is perhaps the lightest wireless gaming mouse on the market. And without the burden of a USB cable, the mouse is incredibly comfortable to use for long periods of time. I often work 8-9 hours per day on the job and then spend another 3-4 hours taking care of personal business online or playing games to unwind, and the feather-light Pulsefire Haste Wireless feels as nice to use at 7PM as it does at 8AM.

The mouse features the same honeycomb body as the wired version, which helps to cut weight without compromising durability and strength. It also helps to keep your hand from getting clammy or sweaty throughout the day or during intense gaming sessions. But the downside is that almost the entire internal structure of the mouse is exposed to dirt, crumbs, grime, and pet hair. Thankfully, all of the important electronics are encased in a dust-resistant housing, but you'll still need to keep a can of compressed air and some cleaning wipes handy to keep your mouse free of dirt and debris.

The main left and right buttons are built with TTC Golden micro switches which are rated for up to 80 million clicks, ensuring that your clicks are as crisp and responsive after a year of use as they are the day you bought the mouse. The scroll wheel has a ratchet-type movement, which is great for precision when selecting items, weapons, or spells in games as well as skimming through documents and spreadsheets for work. It also features the mouse's only RGB lighting, which is great for anyone whose gaming space doubles as a work-from-home office or shares a workspace where more lighting and colors would be a distraction. It's even more understated on the white version of the mouse; you can still appreciate your chosen colors and lighting patterns, but you won't be annoying any office mates with it.

Taylor Clemons/ZDNET

And just like the wired version, this iteration of the Pulsefire Haste comes with a set of grip tape stickers that you can place on the main buttons as well as the sides of the mouse. I recommended using it on the wired version since the mouse body felt very slick, but with this version, the body has a more matte and textured finish that provides plenty of grip on its own. You can certainly use the grip tape if you prefer to have even more control over your mouse, but it isn't strictly necessary. I also wish that HyperX would package the white Pulsefire Haste Wireless with matching grip tape. At the time of writing, the only available option for grip tape is a black version. While it doesn't look bad, exactly, it does look a bit odd, giving the mouse an almost sport-utility look that might not jive with gamers who prefer a clean, sleek look or customers who want a mouse that will look at home in both gaming spaces and at the office.

The optical sensor of the mouse has a max sensitivity of 16,000 DPI and lets you set four different sensitivity levels that you can quickly switch between with the button below the scroll wheel. This makes it easy to go from a more middle-of-the-road sensitivity for work programs like Google Docs or Lightroom to a more responsive DPI setting for games. The wireless Pulsefire Haste still doesn't have any on-board memory for storing different button layout and DPI setting profiles, which can make creating custom layouts for your favorite games a bit of a hassle. But the Ngenuity desktop app is easy enough to use if you do need to make changes.

Along with programs I use frequently for work (Photoshop, Lightroom, G Suite, etc.), I also put the Pulsefire Haste Wireless through its paces with games like Back4Blood, The Outer Worlds, and DayZ's Livonia DLC. Across every game, both the optical sensor and button presses were very responsive, which is important when you're trying to hit weak spots on a Reeker in Back4Blood before it explodes and summons a horde of zombies or attempting to sneak and silent-strike your way through an abandoned testing lab full of hostile aliens and crazed mercenaries with brain parasites. I do wish it had a DPI throttle button for setting up precise sniper shots and easier aiming for headshots, but since the Pulsefire Haste Wireless is meant to be almost an entry-level gaming mouse, it's more of a personal preference for my playstyle than a deal breaker when looking to buy a new mouse.

Taylor Clemons/ZDNET

Connectivity and battery life

Taylor Clemons/ZDNET

The mouse connects to your computer with a 2.4GHz USB receiver, which is small enough to not be intrusive either on your desktop tower or your laptop. You can also use the included USB-C to USB cable for a wired connection when you need it or to use your mouse while it's charging. It also comes with a round USB to USB-C adapter that can be used with the wireless receiver if your computer only has USB-C ports or only a few USB Type-A inputs that are needed for other peripherals, or you can use the adapter as a way to extend your charging cable's reach by connecting a second cable. It's a nice accessory to include, but one that probably won't be needed by a lot of users. Another quality-of-life feature of the Pulsefire Haste Wireless is that the bottom of the mouse features a storage slot for the wireless receiver, allowing you to keep your accessories organized and safe from getting lost or damaged if you need to take the mouse with you while you travel for work or to gaming tournaments.

My custom-built PC tower case has 10 USB Type-A ports, and it sits very close to my desk, so even when I needed to use the Pulsefire Haste Wireless while it was charging, I always had plenty of freedom of movement. But if your PC tower is under your desk, tucked away on the corner of your desk, or your laptop only has a few USB Type-A ports, I can see the adapter becoming a vital accessory. I do wish that HyperX would embrace Bluetooth as a connectivity option, not only to eliminate the need to keep a USB port free for a wireless receiver, but it also helps to give wireless peripherals truly impressive battery lives. It would also allow you to use the mouse more easily with mobile devices like tablets or to quickly switch between multiple devices for transferring files between computers, tablets, or smartphones.

Taylor Clemons/ZDNET

HyperX claims that the integrated battery can give you up to 100 hours of use on a full charge, and throughout my testing process, I consistently got very close to (and sometimes exceeded) that estimate. Exactly how many hours of life you get out of the Pulsefire Haste wireless depends on how long you use it per day, if you enable the RGB lighting, and how hard it has to work to maintain its wireless connection. I used the mouse between 8 and 12 hours a day between work, personal projects, and gaming with friends on weekends, and I never had to charge it more than once a week. And it charges fairly quickly as well, going from nearly dead to a full charge in about an hour.

A feature that I appreciate is that the RGB lighting in the scroll wheel automatically turns off after about a minute of the mouse being idle. Not only does this help extend your battery life, but it also reduces potential distractions in shared spaces. And a feature that I wish the mouse did have is a low battery indicator. Whether it's a notification on my desktop or the RGB lighting in the scroll wheel turning to a solid red color, it would be nice to know when it's getting close to recharge time so I don't end up with a dead mouse in the middle of work or a zombie cluster in DayZ. However, if you want to quickly check on your mouse's battery levels, you can look in the Ngenuity desktop app for an exact percentage.

HyperX Ngenuity app

Taylor Clemons/ZDNET

Ngenuity is a desktop app which you use to monitor and control all of your HyperX peripherals; from selecting RGB effects and colors to creating custom button layouts on your mouse or enabling spatial audio on your headset. As far as desktop controller apps go, it's a fairly streamlined program. The simplified sidebar lets you see exactly what you have connected and quickly select peripherals to check battery levels, audio input and output settings, and custom key mapping configurations. It also acts as a download manager for every HyperX peripheral's firmware, so you can always stay up-to-date with drivers and bug fixes.

Taylor Clemons/ZDNET

It may feel a little bare-bones compared to apps like Razer's Synapse 3 or MSI's Dragon Center, but I much prefer the clean and simple configuration; Ngenuity doesn't feel nearly as clunky and obtuse as some other controller apps out there, which makes enabling changes to keymapping and lighting effects is much faster and intuitive. I also appreciate that Ngenuity doesn't double as a marketing tool for HyperX. You won't have to worry about pop-up ads for hardware or peripherals or pushy updates for news blogs you don't read. One thing I do wish Ngenuity would integrate better is tech support and troubleshooting.

At the time of writing, in-app support links just take you to HyperX's tech support webpage, which is great for general issues or questions about warranties and return policies. But if you need more granular troubleshooting for the app itself or peripherals that aren't doing what they should, it can be a frustrating experience to navigate a separate website instead of having an integrated live chat or FAQ section. That being said, if you don't mind the default rainbow shift RGB lighting pattern and aren't interested in re-mapping any inputs to your mouse, you don't even need the Ngenuity app to use the Pulsefire Haste Wireless; simply plug in the receiver, turn on the mouse, and start working or playing games.

Taylor Clemons/ZDNET

Pulsefire mat

Taylor Clemons/ZDNET

The Pulsefire Mat mouse pad was designed to work almost seamlessly with lightweight and ultra-precise gaming mice. The top of the mouse pad features a smooth, tightly-woven fabric that allows for twitchy mouse movements in fast and frenetic shooters and platformers without sacrificing accuracy. It feels especially nice with the Pulsefire Haste Wireless' PTFE skates, letting the mouse glide quickly and effortlessly across the mat without feeling like you're going out of control. It's also very affordable, with the large version retailing for $19.99.

My everyday mouse pad is an Asus ROG Scabbard II, an extended, oil and water-resistant mat that is exceptionally durable since, between work and gaming with friends, I practically live at my desk. And while the Pulsefire Mat does allow you to get super-twitchy with your mouse, it's not quite as smooth as the Scabbard II. But I chalk that up to the Scabbard II having a special fabric treatment for repelling water and oil, which contributes to the surface of the mat feeling almost satin-like, and works very nicely with the virgin-grade PTFE skates.

The Pulsefire Mat comes in four different sizes (medium, large, XL, and 2XL), which is great for gamers who either want an extended mat they can use with both their mouse and keyboard or a traditional mouse pad. Though I do wish they had a smaller option available for folks who may not have large desks or game spaces, as the large version that I was sent measures almost 18 x 16 inches. I have a fairly large, L-shaped desk, and I still had to do some rearranging to get the Pulsefire Mat to fit in with everything. The medium version measures about 14 x 12 inches, which is much more reasonably sized, but still may be a bit big for laptop users or anyone who has a desk that's on the smaller side.

The Pulsefire Mat features a rubberized back to keep it from moving around while you play or work as well as a woven net that has been bonded to the rubber to prevent uneven wear and other damage. The edges of the mouse pad are stitched, preventing the layers from separating and rolling up, which is a nice touch for such an affordable mat. It's even covered by a 2 year warranty, which is almost unheard of with basic mouse pads.

I really enjoy how smooth and responsive the Pulsefire Haste Wireless is with the Pulsefire Mat in both work applications and games, and I can't recommend it enough. If you're in the market for both a new mouse and mat, I suggest buying these two together to get the most out of your Pulsefire Haste Wireless.

Taylor Clemons/ZDNET

Bottom line

Taylor Clemons/ZDNET

The Pulsefire Haste has gone wireless and has gotten a few quality of life tweaks to create an excellent, entry-level wireless gaming mouse. The matte texture of the body makes it easier to hold onto the mouse without grip tape while the honeycomb cutouts reduce weight without sacrificing durability. The main mouse buttons are rated for up to 80 million clicks, and you can get up to 100 hours of use on a full charge.

The 2.4GHz connection ensures fast responses to your inputs, though the mouse would benefit from a Bluetooth connectivity option as well. In the end, it's an excellent option for anyone looking to buy a more basic gaming mouse to play a variety of game genres or a mouse that can easily transition between work and play. And at $59.99, the Pulsefire Haste Wireless is one of the most affordable wireless gaming mice on the market.

Alternatives to consider

I reviewed the wired version of the Deathadder V2, and absolutely loved it. And the wireless version continues to provide an excellent gaming experience. It features the same ergonomic, right-handed configuration as its wired counterpart as well as 7 programmable buttons for custom control schemes in your favorite games. The optical sensor provides a max DPI of 14,000 for super-responsive camera movements, and you can store several user profiles on the mouse itself with on-board memory so you can quickly change between button layouts and sensitivity levels to suit different game genres.

It also has a very impressive battery life at up to 235 hours when using the 2.4GHz receiver or up to a staggering 615 hours over Bluetooth. The only real drawback is that the Deathadder V2 X Hyperspeed uses two AAA batteries for power rather than an integrated, rechargeable one, so you'll have to make sure you have spares on hand for when it does eventually run out of juice.

The Katar Pro Wireless from Corsair is about as basic a gaming mouse as you can get, with 6 programmable buttons, and a plain, office-friendly design. It's also one of the most, if not the most, affordable wireless gaming mice on the market, selling for just under $40. It uses a 2.4GHz USB receiver or Bluetooth to connect to your computer, and the optical sensor has a max DPI of 10,000 for fairly responsive movements in games. You can get up to 135 hours of use out of the Katar Pro Wireless on a single AA battery, which is very respectable. But I do wish it had an integrated, rechargeable battery so I didn't have to keep a cache of AAs on-hand.

The Logitech G305 is another affordable, and fairly basic, wireless gaming mouse. It features 6 programmable buttons, a max DPI of 12,000, and on-board memory to store up to 5 different button layout and DPI level profiles. It uses a single AA battery for power, and it can give you up to 250 hours of play time with a fresh battery. You can extend that to almost 9 months when you select Endurance Mode in the Logitech G Hub desktop app. It's also compatible with Chrome and Mac-based devices so you can use it for mobile gaming on your iPad or Chromebook.