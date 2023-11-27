'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
This JBL soundbar is $300 off for Cyber Monday
Cyber Monday is a great time to save on all things tech. And, if you've been looking to upgrade your home audio this holiday season, ZDNET's top pick for the best sound system is currently on sale.
You can get the JBL Bar 700 for 33% off at Amazon during Cyber Monday sales. While it's normally a steep price of $900, this deal brings the piece speaker set to $600.
The JBL Bar 700 includes a 10-inch subwoofer with 620-watt output, making it a powerful sound system. With built-in Wi-Fi, you'll experience excellent audio with Dolby Atmos and theater-quality 3D sound.
This sound system comes with Apple AirPlay, Alexa Multi-Room Music, and Chromecast built-in, along with the ability to access over 300 online music streaming services like Spotify.
Plus, you can detach the ends of the speaker and add them as rear-channel effects behind your head, making it the perfect option for those with a smaller space looking to amplify their sound.
This 33% off deal won't last forever, so be sure to check out the JBL Bar 700 at Amazon before Cyber Monday sales are gone for good.