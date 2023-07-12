Good music can really add to the ambience and create a more enjoyable experience, whether you're enjoying a book in your garden oasis or hosting a camping trip. the JBL Charge 5 wireless Bluetooth speaker is especially a great option for those that prefer not to charge their outdoor speakers every single time. Right now, it's on sale for 28% off for $129. Heads up, it's an exclusive deal for Amazon Prime Day, so add it to your cart before the stock sells out.

The JBL speaker comes with up to 20 hours of playback so that you can use it multiple times on a single charge. Under the IP67 waterproof and dustproof exterior, an optimized long-excursion driver, a separate tweeter, and dual JBL bass radiators make up the speaker and will deliver top-quality sound from anywhere.

You'll also get a built-in power bank to charge your devices while you're listening to your music. And when it comes to devices, you can connect two simultaneously, so if you and a friend want to switch up the music, each of you can.

Right now, the limit on the deal is two per order. That's a great option because, with the Charge 5, you can connect multiple Charge 5 speakers together to build cohesive sound across a larger space. At 33% off, this is a great deal on one of the newest speakers in the JBL line. Grab one (or two) today for the discounted price of $129 and save $50.

