Lamzu Atlantis gaming mouse review: The most important discovery in ages

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
For me, gaming mice can sometimes feel homogenous, like every shape's been made, every feature tried.
But, just as my jaded tech reviewer heart was withering from this malaise, the Lamzu Atlantis arrived.
Not only does it feature a legitimately original shape, but it packs a jaw-dropping weight and top-end internal components.
Amazingly, it's still under $100, and made by a company that few of us had even heard of six months ago.
Let's learn more about the most refreshing gaming mouse I've tested in years.
|Sensor
|Pixart PMW3395 (optical)
|Switch type
|Huano blue
|Weight and dimensions
|55G | 66W x 123D x 38H millimeters
|Maximum acceleration
|50G
|Total buttons
|6
|Scroll wheel encoder
|TTC Gold
|Polling rate
|1,000Hz
|Connectivity
|2.4GHz wireless, USB-C
|Included accessories
|USB-A to USB-C cable, USB-A to USB-C coupler, 2.4GHz USB-A dongle, extra set of feet, carry bag
One of my first decent gaming mice was Logitech's long-discontinued G9. I loved the wider changeable shell it came with and wore through multiple copies over the years. As gaming mice continue prioritizing lighter weights and smaller sizes, I doubted I'd ever feel another model with that wide of a backside. I was wrong.
The shape of the Atlantis is closest to the well-loved Endgame Gear XM1 line, but with enough differences to make it entirely original. The XM1 always felt too flat to me, making any style of grip I tried too unsure. The Atlantis completely avoids that with ingenious curving sides that taper towards its base.
This hourglass shape naturally nestles in the hand for an incredibly secure feel, especially if you claw grip your mouse. While palm grips are doable for folks with smaller hands, and fingertip grips are viable thanks to the feathery 55g weight, this mouse shines the most in claw grip.
Also: The best mouse: 7 top computer mice compared
The wide back, curved top, and pinched-in middle gives you all the confidence you need to arch your index and pointer fingers in an aggressive or relaxed claw, without worrying any amount of button spamming will cause unintended twitches in your aim.
The Lamzu Atlantis uses the Pixart PMW3395 sensor and Huano Blue switches. The sensor is at the top of currently available models for performance and efficiency, matching the best and newest from Razer and Logitech on paper and in my testing. The Huano Blue switches, meanwhile, feature a similar snappiness to Kailh's GM 4.0 or 8.0 switches with a softer feel, like the Omron 20M models in Logitech favorites, like the Logitech G Pro X Superlight
This creates buttons that provide instant actuation for flick shots and enough give to prevent your fingertips fatigue from holding down tracking shots during long gaming sessions. The latter is also helped along by the subtle comfort curves on the buttons.
Below the mouse, you'll find the showpiece of its design: A pierced, watery-blue bottom that keeps its weight down. There's also a power switch and DPI button that cycles through the common settings (400, 800, 1600...). Lamzu does produce companion software for the Atlantis that lets you tweak debounce, lift-off distance, and more. But, as someone that's been using 800 DPI for years, I never even needed it. The other default settings were perfect for me out of the box.
Also: The best budget gaming mouse: Affordable pro gameplay
The feet that came installed on the Atlantis (seen above) did feel slow at first, with more friction across the x-axis than the y-axis. I initially thought I'd need to recommend swapping them, but they broke in within a few hours to provide consistent glide across a variety of mousing surfaces.
One minor annoyance that never went away was the deeply inset USB-C port on the front (shown above). It worked well with the upswept USB-C connector included on the excellent, lightweight charging cable. But, it prevented several third-party USB-C cables from fitting, and eliminated any chance of using a leave-in magnetic USB-C connector, which are popular for wireless mice. You might manage to squeeze one into the surrounding sleeve, but I doubt you'd get it out without damaging the mouse. It's not a massive problem, but it is a small, bad decision on a mouse with very few flaws.
Tracking, flicks, ability actuations, and everything else that keeps you alive in game felt instant and precise. Aiming felt equally exceptional, with the cursor always landing where I'd expect, ensuring any misses were squarely on me, not the hardware.
I particularly enjoyed the tuning of the mouse, including the placement of the side buttons and the weight of the middle-click switch. I felt confident using all three buttons for vital in-game functions that require instant actuation. I've never used in-game pings as quickly or as precisely as I did with this mouse.
I will note that the shape may not be for everyone. If you like claw-grip-focused mice like the aforementioned XM1 line, or flatter models like the Razer Viper V2 Pro, you'll at least like -- probably love -- this shape. However, if you prefer big, curvy ergonomic models like the Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro or Pulsar Xlite V2, this might feel like a pancake to you. Even if you're in the latter group, I'd still recommend giving it a shot. It's one of those models that feels better and better as you adjust to it, even if it felt strange at first.
Review: Razer Viper V2 Pro review: Why is this mouse controversial?
This was my favorite new mouse of 2022. Between the unexpectedness of a model this good coming from a company I'd never even heard of, the amazing shape, and the precise performance, it ticks all the boxes. There were a few very minor gripes, but the only thing that would prevent me from saying every single one of you should give this mouse a shot is its ongoing supply issues.
Unfortunately, the Atlantis is living up to its name by being quite hard to find. Shipments continue flowing, but even months after its initial debut, the company still can't meet demand. It's not surprising given how great it is, especially for $90. But, it can be a drag if you like instant gratification. I'd advise doing a little searching at the retailers we've linked here, or other reputable sellers. This mouse is worth the search.
If you want the closest thing you can get to the Atlantis' shape right now, the best available option is the model I compared it to several times in this review: The Endgame Gear XM1r. A wireless XM2w is coming soon that's even closer, but it's not out just yet.
Not sure which grip you prefer? Logitech's G Pro X Superlight is the ultimate "safe" shape, supporting palm, claw, fingertip, and everything in between.
One of the few other companies, besides Lamzu and Endgame Gear, making wide mice that are great for claw grips is Cooler Master. While past generations suffered from creak and flex, the MM712's solid body provides a more solid grip and excellent shape.