Lamzu Atlantis gaming mouse review: The most important discovery in ages

Pros Legitimately original shape that's excellent for claw grip

Incredible build quality for the weight

Excellent sensor and switch performance Cons Inset charging port interferes with 3rd-party cables

Mouse feet take a while to break in

A little more pre-travel than I'd like

For me, gaming mice can sometimes feel homogenous, like every shape's been made, every feature tried.

But, just as my jaded tech reviewer heart was withering from this malaise, the Lamzu Atlantis arrived.

Not only does it feature a legitimately original shape, but it packs a jaw-dropping weight and top-end internal components.

Amazingly, it's still under $100, and made by a company that few of us had even heard of six months ago.

Let's learn more about the most refreshing gaming mouse I've tested in years.

Specifications Sensor Pixart PMW3395 (optical) Switch type Huano blue Weight and dimensions 55G | 66W x 123D x 38H millimeters Maximum acceleration 50G Total buttons 6 Scroll wheel encoder TTC Gold Polling rate 1,000Hz Connectivity 2.4GHz wireless, USB-C Included accessories USB-A to USB-C cable, USB-A to USB-C coupler, 2.4GHz USB-A dongle, extra set of feet, carry bag

Shape and design

The branding's quite understated, with the only logo on the outer shell visible above. Michael Gariffo/ZDNET

One of my first decent gaming mice was Logitech's long-discontinued G9. I loved the wider changeable shell it came with and wore through multiple copies over the years. As gaming mice continue prioritizing lighter weights and smaller sizes, I doubted I'd ever feel another model with that wide of a backside. I was wrong.

The shape of the Atlantis is closest to the well-loved Endgame Gear XM1 line, but with enough differences to make it entirely original. The XM1 always felt too flat to me, making any style of grip I tried too unsure. The Atlantis completely avoids that with ingenious curving sides that taper towards its base.

You can see the widest part is the rear, while the middle pinches in quite dramatically. Michael Gariffo/ZDNET

This hourglass shape naturally nestles in the hand for an incredibly secure feel, especially if you claw grip your mouse. While palm grips are doable for folks with smaller hands, and fingertip grips are viable thanks to the feathery 55g weight, this mouse shines the most in claw grip.

The wide back, curved top, and pinched-in middle gives you all the confidence you need to arch your index and pointer fingers in an aggressive or relaxed claw, without worrying any amount of button spamming will cause unintended twitches in your aim.

Components and features

The inset USB-C charging port (discussed below) is a definite downside. Michael Gariffo/ZDNET

The Lamzu Atlantis uses the Pixart PMW3395 sensor and Huano Blue switches. The sensor is at the top of currently available models for performance and efficiency, matching the best and newest from Razer and Logitech on paper and in my testing. The Huano Blue switches, meanwhile, feature a similar snappiness to Kailh's GM 4.0 or 8.0 switches with a softer feel, like the Omron 20M models in Logitech favorites, like the Logitech G Pro X Superlight

This creates buttons that provide instant actuation for flick shots and enough give to prevent your fingertips fatigue from holding down tracking shots during long gaming sessions. The latter is also helped along by the subtle comfort curves on the buttons.

Why just use honeycomb holes to lighten your mouse when you can turn the base into an art piece? Michael Gariffo/ZDNET

Below the mouse, you'll find the showpiece of its design: A pierced, watery-blue bottom that keeps its weight down. There's also a power switch and DPI button that cycles through the common settings (400, 800, 1600...). Lamzu does produce companion software for the Atlantis that lets you tweak debounce, lift-off distance, and more. But, as someone that's been using 800 DPI for years, I never even needed it. The other default settings were perfect for me out of the box.

The feet that came installed on the Atlantis (seen above) did feel slow at first, with more friction across the x-axis than the y-axis. I initially thought I'd need to recommend swapping them, but they broke in within a few hours to provide consistent glide across a variety of mousing surfaces.

The included USB-A to USB-C coupler that lets you swap between the 2.4GHz dongle and the USB-A to USB-C cable for charging is aluminum. A nice, premium touch. Michael Gariffo/ZDNET

One minor annoyance that never went away was the deeply inset USB-C port on the front (shown above). It worked well with the upswept USB-C connector included on the excellent, lightweight charging cable. But, it prevented several third-party USB-C cables from fitting, and eliminated any chance of using a leave-in magnetic USB-C connector, which are popular for wireless mice. You might manage to squeeze one into the surrounding sleeve, but I doubt you'd get it out without damaging the mouse. It's not a massive problem, but it is a small, bad decision on a mouse with very few flaws.

Performance

I don't usually show off device boxes, but the unboxing experience and included art was nice enough that I had to highlight the effort Lamzu put into it. Michael Gariffo/ZDNET

Tracking, flicks, ability actuations, and everything else that keeps you alive in game felt instant and precise. Aiming felt equally exceptional, with the cursor always landing where I'd expect, ensuring any misses were squarely on me, not the hardware.

I particularly enjoyed the tuning of the mouse, including the placement of the side buttons and the weight of the middle-click switch. I felt confident using all three buttons for vital in-game functions that require instant actuation. I've never used in-game pings as quickly or as precisely as I did with this mouse.

I will note that the shape may not be for everyone. If you like claw-grip-focused mice like the aforementioned XM1 line, or flatter models like the Razer Viper V2 Pro, you'll at least like -- probably love -- this shape. However, if you prefer big, curvy ergonomic models like the Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro or Pulsar Xlite V2, this might feel like a pancake to you. Even if you're in the latter group, I'd still recommend giving it a shot. It's one of those models that feels better and better as you adjust to it, even if it felt strange at first.

Bottom line

A closer look at the upward-angled charging cable, which does a great job preventing cable drag, and the aluminum coupler. Michael Gariffo/ZDNET

This was my favorite new mouse of 2022. Between the unexpectedness of a model this good coming from a company I'd never even heard of, the amazing shape, and the precise performance, it ticks all the boxes. There were a few very minor gripes, but the only thing that would prevent me from saying every single one of you should give this mouse a shot is its ongoing supply issues.

Unfortunately, the Atlantis is living up to its name by being quite hard to find. Shipments continue flowing, but even months after its initial debut, the company still can't meet demand. It's not surprising given how great it is, especially for $90. But, it can be a drag if you like instant gratification. I'd advise doing a little searching at the retailers we've linked here, or other reputable sellers. This mouse is worth the search.

Alternatives to consider

If you want the closest thing you can get to the Atlantis' shape right now, the best available option is the model I compared it to several times in this review: The Endgame Gear XM1r. A wireless XM2w is coming soon that's even closer, but it's not out just yet.

Not sure which grip you prefer? Logitech's G Pro X Superlight is the ultimate "safe" shape, supporting palm, claw, fingertip, and everything in between.

One of the few other companies, besides Lamzu and Endgame Gear, making wide mice that are great for claw grips is Cooler Master. While past generations suffered from creak and flex, the MM712's solid body provides a more solid grip and excellent shape.