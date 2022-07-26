The LG OLED A1 4K HDR smart TV is a steal at 65% off

Eyeing a new 48-inch smart TV? You can stop searching now, because we found the best deal of the month on an LG OLED model. Originally $1,999, the LG OLED A1 Series 4K HDR smart TV is on sale for $697, which is the lowest price we've seen on this model.
The LG 48-inch comes with signature OLED technology, so every single one of the TV's millions of pixels are self lit for a truly beautiful image on-screen. Coupled with perfect black and 100% color fidelity, you'll get a life-like picture.
Plus, the TV features Dolby Vision IQ, which adjusts your TV's picture to the ambient settings. Watching a dark horror flick? You'll see every detail on the monster coming out of the shadows. Or if you're watching the latest rom-com, it will adjust to the bright surroundings to make sure you see every single detail.
With a 60Hz refresh rate, this TV helps you enjoy gaming without worrying about ghosting or lagging, too. It also uses a powerful α7 Gen4 AI Processor to keep your games at their full potential on the display.
This LG model is currently 65% off, and we don't know how long this will last. Be sure to pick it up today if you're looking for a great OLED model. If you want to see more options, be sure to check out our picks for best TVs.