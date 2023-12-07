'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Save $220 on this RTX 3070 graphics card at B&H Photo
Whether you're building a gaming PC or looking to upgrade your current graphics card, the PNY Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 is an excellent choice for both casual and hardcore gamers. And right now at B&H Photo, you can save $220 on this GPU.
Also: The best holiday deals available right now
The PNY GeForce RTX 3070 offers 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM to help making graphically intensive games run more smoothly as well as a base clock speed of 1500MHz, which can be overclocked to 1725MHz. It also supports both HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 output for gaming in up to 8K resolution. And with three cooling fans, the GPU is able to better dissipate waste heat and keep itself running at optimal temperatures.
Also: The best gaming GPUs (and how much you should spend)
It even features customizable RGB lighting so you can sync with your other RGB components and peripherals, show off your eSports team colors, or create a custom lighting and color scheme for your gaming battle station. You'll be able to connect up to four monitors for better multitasking while gaming, streaming, or working.