Every Copilot+ PC Microsoft just announced to take on Apple's M3 MacBooks

Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

Ahead of Build this week, Microsoft, along with HP, Dell, Lenovo, and just about every other PC maker you can think of, is launching the next-generation AI PCs, dubbed Copilot+ PC, that run on Qualcomm's latest computing platforms.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus processors compete directly with Apple's M-series line of MacBooks -- specifically the M3 MacBook Air, which flaunts impressive battery life and efficiency in a thin and light chassis -- and can potentially stabilize a rather inconsistent Windows ecosystem of laptops to match Apple's more refined, vertical integration of hardware and software.

Also: Could Windows finally get ARM right and outperform Apple silicon?

To be clear, this isn't Microsoft and Qualcomm's first rodeo; the two companies previously partnered on Arm-based Surface laptops that saw mostly negative reviews. While still running Windows on Arm, the new Snapdragon X chips promise better processing power (especially with AI applications like real-time voice translations and recalling old files), superior battery life, and enough efficiency gains to make physical cooling fans nonessential in many models.

Here's a run-down of every Copilot+ PC laptop announced today that will leverage Qualcomm's latest chipset and potentially replace the Intel, AMD, and Apple Silicon-based systems already out on the market.

1. Microsoft Surface Pro and Laptop

Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

Microsoft kicked things off with two revamped Surface Pro and Laptop models (note: there's no more numbering scheme). Both systems were first announced as "for business" variants during the company's March event but are now available at a consumer level. With that shift comes new Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chips that replace the previous Intel Core Ultra series, bringing similar or possibly better day-to-day performance, especially with AI-related tasks that tap on the dedicated Qualcomm Hexagon neural processing unit (NPU).

The Surface Pro has a 13-inch Pixel Sense Flow display that refreshes at 120Hz and, notably, features an OLED, HDR-supported panel compared to the business model's LCD. Microsoft claims the new Surface Pro is 90 percent faster than the Surface Pro 9, with the ability to connect to Wi-Fi 7 and record 4K video with the rear camera. As for the front-facing sensor for video calls, Microsoft's embedded what it calls "our best Surface camera ever."

Also: Windows 12 FAQ: Is it coming in 2024? (Plus some surprising predictions)

A new Surface Pro Flex keyboard was also announced for the 2-in-1 device. The accessory allows users to type and register inputs, whether it's attached or detached from the Surface Pro, hence the "Flex" branding. It has a 14 percent larger touchpad than the previous generation and supports haptic feedback for a more tactile experience.

The Surface Laptop comes in two configurations: 13.8 and 15 inches, with memory options starting at 16GM of RAM and 256GB of storage and the same LCD panel as previous years.

The Laptop is also thinner than its predecessors, now has a haptic touchpad, and can extend to up to three 4K monitors while the device screen is active -- a subtle dig at Apple's M3 MacBook Air. As far as battery life goes, Microsoft says the new Surface Laptop has "nearly double the battery life of Surface Laptop 5," lasting up to 22 hours of local video playback.

2. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x and ThinkPad T14s Gen 6

Kerry Wan/ZDNET

Lenovo's Yoga line of laptops has always been more experimental than its ThinkPads and IdeaPads. With the new Yoga Slim 7x, named after the Snapdragon "X" Elite under the hood, the company is touting the laptop as one of its most sleek and capable machines ever. At 12.9mm thin, curved edges and all, and weighing 2.82 pounds, the laptop is just barely heavier than the M3 MacBook Air. Still, it features a 14.5-inch, 3K, 90Hz OLED display that gets plenty bright (1,000 nits) for outdoor use.

The ThinkPad T14s Gen 6, a popular pick among business users, is the company's first Copilot+ PC for the enterprise. It features up to 64GB of RAM, a 14-inch display, Wi-Fi 7 support, and a 58Wh battery that, Lenovo claims, should give you the same "multi-day battery life" as the Yoga Slim 7x.

Also: Hands-on with Lenovo's new laptops powered by the Snapdragon X Elite

Thanks to the Snapdragon X Elite and Lenovo's AI Core, the Yoga Slim 7x and ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 should easily handle most AI use cases, including text-to-image generation, photo and video editing functionalities, video-calling filters, and more. It certainly helps that every Copilot+ PC system mentioned on this list can access Large Language Model (LLM) capabilities on-device, even when offline, enabling more flexible creativity.

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x will go on sale starting in June, with an expected starting price of $1,199, while the ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 will launch around the same time with a starting price of $1,699.

3. HP OmniBook X and EliteBook Ultra

Kyle Kucharski/ZDNET

HP's new OmniBook X and EliteBook Ultra are among the thinnest Copilot+ PC unveiled today. Both models have 14-inch displays (IPS touchscreen on the OmniBook and LED touchscreen on the EliteBook Ultra), weigh just shy of three pounds, and have 59Wh batteries that HP says can play up to 22 hours of Netflix (or 12 hours of Microsoft Teams calls if you prefer that metric).

Also: I demoed HP's new 'OmniBook' laptop and don't envy the older models at all

Designed for freelancers and developers, the new HP laptops leverage the Snapdragon X Elite chip for various generative AI and on-device tasks, including analyzing Excel spreadsheets, real-time coaching feedback for presentations, and other Copilot features. With the OmniBook X and EliteBook Ultra, HP is so committed to the AI narrative that it has applied a new "AI Helix" logo on the covers of the systems.

The OmniBook X and EliteBook Ultra are available for preorders today for starting prices of $1,199 (up to 2TB of storage and 32GB of RAM) and $1,699 (512GB of storage with 16GB of RAM), respectively, and will begin shipping on June 18.

4. Dell XPS 13, Latitude 7455

Cesar Cadenas/ZDNET

It should come as no surprise that while Dell also shifted to Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite platform with the XPS 13, the laptop's fit and finish have remained mostly the same. Its industrial design, from the all-aluminum build to the high screen-to-body ratio to the now standardized touch function row, is just that good.

With the Snapdragon X Elite for cloud-based and on-device AI applications and a hopeful boost in battery performance, customers can expect improvements throughout the user experience. There's no confirmation for whether the company will also transition its 14 and 16-inch XPS models away from Intel, but that shouldn't be a problem as the Dell XPS 13 may be the best (and only) option that fans of the ultraportable form factor will favor.

Also: I tested Dell's XPS 13 and its eye-catching design is its second best feature

For business users, Dell is also launching the Latitude 7455 with the Snapdragon X Series processor. The company says it's the thinnest Latitude laptop ever, with a three-piece aluminum design that makes it just as sleek to look at as it is to carry around.

The XPS 13 is available for preorder today at a starting price of $1,299, while the Latitude 7455 will launch later this year, with the price still to be confirmed.

5. Acer Swift 14 AI

Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

Acer today also unveiled its new Swift 14 AI, the company's first Copilot+ PC that features a thin and light aluminum design, a 14.5-inch IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a flexible 180-degree hinge, and up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. Notably, the touchpad has an Activity Indicator that illuminates when the system or Copilot is turned on.

Also: This $749 Acer laptop is secretly one of the most innovative gadgets I've tested this year

Powering the system is your choice of Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite or X Plus, both of which support the chipmaker's Hexagon NPU AI Engine with up to 45 Trillions of Operations Per Second (TOPS). The AI enhancements, paired with the laptop's 1440p QHD IR webcam and triple microphone array, should make the video-calling experience one of the best on the market. We'll have to test it for ourselves in the near future.

The Acer Swift 14 AI will first be available in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia in June, and eventually be sold in North America in July, with a starting price of $1,099.

6. Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge

Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

While Samsung just recently launched its Galaxy Book 4 series, the latest Edge variant comes equipped wit -- you guessed it -- the Snapdragon X Elite, empowering AI features like Microsoft's new Paint Cocreator, Windows Studio Effects, Recall, and more.

Also: Windows' new Recall feature lets you ask AI for that file or email you can't find

The rest of the specs are relatively similar to the company's standard Galaxy Book models, with two sizes (14 and 16 inches), a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that's treated with an anti-reflective coating, Wi-Fi 7, and a dedicated Copilot key.

The 14-inch Galaxy Book 4 Edge will start at $1,349, while the 16-inch size will start at $1,749 with 1TB of storage. Samsung says the laptops are available for preorder today and will even toss in a 50-inch Crystal UHD 4K TV to sweeten the pot.

7. Asus Vivobook S 15

Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

Shipping with either the Snapdragon X Elite or X Plus, the Asus Vivobook S 15 will be the company's first laptop to run on the latest Arm-based chipset. Like its Intel counterpart, the new Vivobook features a 15.6-inch OLED display that refreshes at 120Hz, making it one of the larger-sized options among the new Copilot+ PCs. Only with this model, Asus has trimmed the bezels and chassis to make the device feel more portable than the screen size suggests.

The Vivobook S 15 is available for preorder today at a starting price of $1,299 and won't ship until June 18. For the money, you'll be able to configure up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, with a microSD card slot for expandable memory. That's on top of the two USB-A ports, two USB Type-C (4.0) ports, one HDMI 2.1, and 3.5mm headphone jack.