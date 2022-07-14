Razer Teams with Loupedeck for new Stream Controller

Razer

Razer's best known for its gaming mice and keyboards. But, the company is increasingly delving into the world of streaming by releasing a growing number of peripherals for the denizens of Twitch and YouTube. For the latest entry in this expanding catalogue, Razer teamed with LoupeDeck, a company we've featured before for its variety of creative-focused control surfaces.

This union's result is a unit nearly identical to LoupeDeck's most recent launch, the LoupeDeck Live. This is appropriate given that LoupeDeck made it clear that the LoupeDeck live was aimed at the streamer crowd, with its smaller size, simpler design, and lower cost.

LoupeDeck's existing offerings and Razer's new entry are all competing with the Stream Deck line from Elgato, a line of dedicated hardware controllers aimed directly at streamers looking for a quick, one-touch way to perform tasks such as controlling face cams, launching overlays, and switching scenes.

So, what does Razer plan to bring to the table to differentiate itself from existing competition in the space? On the hardware side of things, Razer points to its 12 "Haptic Switchblade Keys," which live behind the tiny, included touchscreens. The company notes that the haptic response for each of these keys is fully customizable to help streamers confidently enter a command without needing to look away from chat.

The Stream Controller's software will also be entirely new. Rather than relying on LoupeDeck's existing configuration software, the new device will feature drag-and-drop preset commands streamers, and others can add to their Switchblade buttons by dragging them into place. It will also support a new Marketplace where users can download plugins, profiles, icon packs, and more. Of course, users can create their own macros as well.

The Razer Stream Controller is expected to go on sale sometime during the coming fall season for $270.