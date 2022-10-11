'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
For gamers looking to beef up their gaming setup, Samsung's largest and most immersive gaming monitor is 29% off on Amazon. Whether your game of choice is Apex Legends or PowerWash Simulator, Samsung's 49-inch Odyssey Gaming Monitor will make you feel like you're a part of a virtual fantasy world.
The 49-inch Odyssey monitor's screen is curved to mimic the human eye's field of vision to make you feel like you're in the game you're playing. This gaming monitor comes equipped with cutting edge QLED technology to make colors deeper and more vivid. The Odyssey G9 monitor ensures pixel perfect picture and frame matching so you don't miss a second of your gameplay.
With a screen as wide as two QHD monitors situated side by side, this monitor promises ultra-sharp images. The Odyssey G9 monitor boasts a 240hz refresh rate, giving you four times the frames of a regular screen.
Also:
Samsung dropped the price of its new Z Flip 4 by $200 for October Prime Day
To match the color scheme of the rest of your gaming setup, the Odyssey G9 comes with core color customization. If you're thinking about making your gaming setup more appropriate for hours of intensive gameplay, no matter your game of choice, consider the Odyssey G9 and save $400 during Amazon's Early Access Sale.