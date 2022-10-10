'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
As someone whose weekends are spent in front of a computer screen, trust me when I say: a 49-inch gaming monitor is a must-have for your gaming experience. You shouldn't have to pay $3,500 for the Odyssey Ark 55-inch curved gaming monitor – not when you can get a 49-inch monitor for less than $900. The Samsung Super Ultra-Wide 49-in DQHD Curved Gaming Monitor just dropped by $350, and you can get it for only $849.
Curved gaming monitors are a great way to get a more immersive gaming experience. The 32:9 ultra-wide ratio curves your field view, giving you the feeling of VR without actually being in VR. You will also get a special Eye Comfort mode to help reduce blue light emissions and ease your eyes from eye strain. You can also adjust it with Optimized Viewing and can even mount it with VESA-compatible arms.
Because it's such a large viewing angle, you can use Picture-by-Picture to multi-task during the day with multiple window tabs and game in the evening. But, really, it's the specs that are the most important – and you can enjoy 1000 nits of brightness on the QLED screen. It's a dual QHD display with AMD Radeon FreeSync 2 support, enhancing the picture quality while reducing stuttering and input latency. The monitor can go as fast as 4ms with a 120Hz refresh rate.
If this gaming monitor sounds like the one that you would like to add to your desktop, add it to your cart today and enjoy the $350 savings. We don't know when this will end, so you may want to pick it up sooner rather than later.
