Samsung Frame TV 2024 vs. 2023: Comparing the key differences

Don't want to commit to hanging a single piece of art in your home? Samsung's Frame TVs are 4K screens that double as televisions when they're on, but show stills of art when they're "off." Curated rotating collections allow the screens to project whatever kind of art you want with highly realistic color values, and with a slim, wall-mounted form factor, these TVs are designed specifically to mimic a canvas.

Samsung's Art Store, a digital collection (which it says is the largest in the world) that contains high-res, ultra-realistic images of over 2,300 pieces of art designed specifically for the Frame TV offers users a massive collection to bring into their home or office, but this service does come with a subscription of $4.99 a month or $49.99 annually.

Samsung just announced the latest refresh to its line of Frame TVs, promising additional features to the 2024 models, but are they that much different from the previous version? Let's break down the key differences.

Specifications

The Frame (2023)

The Frame (2024)

Display 65-inch QLED, 100Hz, 4K 65-inch QLED, 120Hz, 4K Weight (without stand) 49.4 lbs 49.3 lbs Processor Quantum 4K Quantum 4K AI Upscale AI Upscaling 4K AI Upscaling Sound Output (RMS) 40W 40W Dolby Digital

MS12 5.1ch MS12 5.1ch Motion Technology

Motion Xcelerator Turbo+

Motion Xcelerator 120Hz

Price Starting at $1,999 (for now) Starting at $1,999

You should buy the Frame TV (2024) if...



Jason Hiner/ZDNET

1. You aren't picky about the art

The new versions will offer an art streaming feature that's designed to give users a taste of the Art Store's massive collection without committing to a full subscription. The feature will offer 20 free hand-selected pieces each month on a rotating schedule, which could be a good choice for users who don't need to display art from their own precisely-curated collection and are fine with free selections from the streaming feature.

2. Want the most realistic display possible

On the flip side, if you are particular about what kind of art goes up on your Frame TV, and want to display only the most realistic image, the new Frame TVs come loaded with Pantone art-validated colors, a stringent certification that ensures color reproduction so close to the authentic color that it is indistinguishable to the human eye.

Pantone has awarded the 2024 Samsung Frame TVs with this certification, matching colors on the display to physical swatch cards during their evaluation process, confirming the art that is displayed on the Frame is more or less identical to the actual physical paintings.

3. Are concerned about energy efficiency



It's no secret that TVs can consume a lot of power. So it's a valid concern to consider the energy required to light up a screen, solely to display a static image of a painting. Luckily, it seems Samsung has become aware of this concern, as the new versions of the Frame come with a significant improvement to their energy consumption.

While in art mode, the new Frame TVs will automatically reduce the refresh rates to match, allowing the unit to conserve a considerable amount of energy.

Additionally, there's currently a sale promo running for the Samsung 2024 Frame TV pre-order, coming with an additional free 65" UHD TV as part of the deal. Not a bad promotion.

You should buy the Frame TV (2023) if...

Samsung

1. You want to save money

Although the 2023 version of the Frame TV is not on sale right now, it almost certainly will be once the new models are released. We saw sales on this TV as recently as this year, and given the price reduction in 2022 and 2021 versions of the Frame TV, we can expect some additional price drops soon.

That being said, when it comes to the features available on both of these models, while the 2024 version does come with some features that could sweeten the deal, the core specifications on these TVs are quite similar. For those who are looking for a deal on a Frame but don't necessarily need the top of the line color certification, we suggest waiting for last year's models to inevitably go on sale.

Alternatives to consider

