Having a great soundbar is an essential component of your home theater setup, and if you're living in a smaller space, you shouldn't have to fret about where to put a subwoofer. Samsung's HW-S60B 5.0 channel all-in-one soundbar can do everything a home theater system needs, while keeping the space used to a minimum. Best of all, it's on sale for $100 off.
For only $250, you can get a slim soundbar with Wireless Dolby Atmos -- the first of its kind to have a wireless Dolby connection. Plus, it offers DTS Virtual:X to deliver 3D sound for your movies and your home.
Its design incorporates four woofers and three tweeters to deliver solid audio to your home. Because it's Samsung's signature Q Symphony technology, you'll get perfectly synchronized sound that's deep and rich for your movie experience.
This soundbar also works beautifully to stream your favorite songs and podcasts, delivering a balanced sound. Use it with Alexa and AirPlay to maximize your voice assistant commands, too, and it can connect via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi.
Also: What are the best Samsung TVs, and is OLED or QLED better?
Another great feature is that you can set it atop a TV stand or mount it to the wall to save extra space.
This $250 price tag is perfect for those that want to upgrade their audio setup ahead of Super Bowl Sunday. We don't know when the deal will expire, so we recommend adding this to your cart now to save $100.
If you need a new TV to pair with this soundbar, be sure to check out my picks for the best TV deals that are currently available. You can also check out ZDNET TV expert Taylor Clemon's picks for the best TVs, too.