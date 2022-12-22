'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
As a gamer, there's nothing cooler than finding a Nintendo Switch under the Christmas tree this holiday season. However, one major component to grabbing that Switch as a gift is the additional storage needed to install games on the device. Fear not, for if you still need to pick up this piece, Best Buy has you covered with a deal. Right now, you can pick up the SanDisk Ultra PLUS 256GB microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card for only $20 -- half off the original retail price.
The 256GB storage offers plenty of space for downloading even the most space-hogging games. From Skyrim to smaller games like Stardew Valley, you'll have extra storage plus some more It offers data transfer speeds of up to 160MB/sec so you can play the Switch games sans storage.
Plus, it comes with a MicroSD adapter, so you can gift this to a camera lover or use it for your own camera, too. In fact, I loved this MicroSD so much for my own Nintendo Switch that I picked it up for the Sony a6000 camera I purchased a few years ago. It can hold thousands of photos and hours of video on the device.
Also: Wii like to party: Must-have Nintendo Switch games for single or multiplayer
It's also been designed to handle rugged conditions, and it's protected by shock, water, temperature, and X-ray resistance. You can also use the SanDisk Memory Zone app to store images to back up your photos and files in one handy location.
Also: Nintendo Switch OLED vs Nintendo Switch: How to choose
At half off, I don't expect this deal to stick around for long. The 512GB model is sold out at Best Buy, and I fully expect this 256GB to follow suit. Add it to your cart today for $20 to save some cash on this much-needed device for gamers and camera enthusiasts alike.