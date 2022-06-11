Save $300 on the Hisense: 75" Class UG6 Series Quantum ULED 4K UHD Smart Android TV

If you've been looking for a top-notch TV upgrade, today is your lucky day. Hisense dropped the price of its signature 75-inch UG6 ULED TV by $300.
This TV is a great option for anyone who wants a great picture but doesn't want to pay a high price for one. With 600 nits of brightness and over 48 dimming zones, the specialized FilmMaker Mode preserves films as their directors wanted them to be shown. This special mode disables all post-processing so you can see the films in their original frame rates, colors, and even aspect ratios.
FilmMaker Mode aside, the TV comes with Quantum Dot Wide Color Gamut and can display over a billion colors on the 75-inch screen. Coupled with the 4K ULED technology built into the design, you can expect a vibrant, clear picture whether you're watching sports, films, or even just catching up on the latest Disney TV show with the kids. You'll also get Google Assistant and Voice Remote controls on this TV, so if you lose the remote in the folds of your couch, you can use your voice to pull up HBO Max.
This TV is one of Best Buy's Deal of the Day sales, so it's only live for a few hours. At 21% off, the $699 price tag is the lowest price we've seen on this model. If you're thinking about picking it up, we strongly recommend that you do so sooner rather than later -- and before the end of the day today. If you'd prefer to shop around for other options, be sure to check out our best TVs of 2022 lineup.