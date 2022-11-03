Secretlab Skins are stylish car seat covers... for your gaming chair

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
My very first review at ZDNET was of Secretlab's Titan Evo 2022, a premium-built gaming chair that has since become a staple of my home office -- and virtually any major esports league that you can think of.
It sits comfortably at the top of ZDNET's best gaming chairs list and continues to be my chair recommendation of choice should you want to alleviate any back pain, while feeling like a king.
Still, chairs are meant to be sat on for years, and wear and tear is inevitable. The solution, according to Secretlab, has been in front of us the whole time: seat covers. You know, the ones that layer over car seats to cover up stains and damage, while bringing some much-needed flair to the standard polyester upholstery that you now regret opting for?
The company calls its new line of slim-fit covers Skins, aptly named for how seamlessly they wrap around the Titan Evo chairs. They're not cheap, ringing in at $169, but are a fast and simple way to bring new life to your gaming chair.
For testing, Secretlab sent me a skin in a new Soda Purple color and the company's signature SoftWeave Plus fabric. I found it quick and easy to install.
The installation process took about 5 minutes in total, with the two-piece layering latched on by a series of buckle belts and zippers. Skins come in small, regular, and XL sizes, and in 16 different licensed designs with themes ranging from "Game of Thrones" to League of Legends to DC Comics.
As for the look and feel of it, the Soda Purple variant is a very subtle shade of purple -- pastel enough to not draw any attention -- and the best way I can describe the texture is cozy. Depending on how hard your gaming sessions go, the soft-touch fabric may or may not be ideal. But with the cooler temperatures where I live, I've found the SoftWeave Plus material much more favorable than the PU leather that's underneath.