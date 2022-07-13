/>
Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 is $200 less for Prime Day: Get a gaming chair on sale

Amazon Prime Day deal alert: One of the best gaming chairs on the market is down $200, or nearly 25% off.
Written by Michael Gariffo, Staff Writer on
Secretlab's Evo Titan 2022
Secretlab consistently ranks among the best-rated racing-style gaming seats out there. The company's high-end materials, exceptional build quality, easy assembly process, and range of aesthetic styles have all earned its praise. Our own June Wan gave it a 9.2 and called it "the best gaming chair." 

Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 (save 25%)

 $650 at Amazon

The hottest Secretlab deal on this prime day can be found on the Stealth variant seen above. This leather-clad model usually retails for $850 in the XL size but has dropped to just $649 for Prime Day 2022

This discounted price gets you one of the most popular colorways in the company's wide arsenal, as well as all of the updated TITAN Evo 2022 features, like its magnetic head pillow, adjustable lumbar support, huge range of reclining positions, and 4D arms. 

If you'd prefer another colorway, or if the Stealth model sells out by the time you spot this deal, you can also check out a several other variants and sizes at the above listing. Whatever your preference, don't wait on this deal. It's likely to be one of the hottest gaming offers on the second day of Prime Day 2022.

