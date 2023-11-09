'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Set your parental controls: A combined Disney+ and Hulu app is on the way
If you're a Disney+ subscriber, you might notice a pretty big change in the next few months. When you go to pull up Bluey
or The Mandalorian, you might have to scroll past Only Murders in the Building and The Handmaid's Tale.
Even though Disney purchased most of Hulu back in 2019 (it acquired the remaining 33% from Comcast just last week), the two streaming services have lived in different apps. That's changing soon though, as Disney+ and Hulu are set to be combined into one app.
Also: The best VPNs for streaming your favorite shows and sports
Disney CEO Bob Iger made that announcement during the company's quarterly earnings call this week. The goal, he said, is to have a "one-app experience on Disney+" by March of next year.
But, a beta version of the combined app could start showing up for some users as early as next month. That's to give parents a little time, Iger said, to figure out parental control settings now that Hulu's more adult-oriented content will appear right alongside Disney's.
The combined app is intended for people who subscribe to both services, and Disney hasn't clarified if the standalone apps of each service will remain, or if the app with both will be the only option going forward. If the latter is true, that might not sit well with some subscribers who only want to pay for one service.
Also: The best TV antennas: Top picks for signal strength
At present, no details are available on what the new combined service will cost, but Disney does offer a "Duo Basic" subscription that includes both Hulu and Disney+ for $9.99 a month with ads and $19.99 a month in separate apps. It's likely the new service will be priced similarly.
Of course, the ultimate goal here for Disney is increased revenue. Iger pointed out during his conference call that "where we bundle, we lower churn (or people leaving the service)." And while this does simplify things for people who subscribe to both services, streaming services bundling together is starting to look an awful lot like the cable services everyone kicked to the curb.