'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Walmart's Rollback Days just started this morning, meaning you can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- on much-needed tech upgrades. One such upgrade? The Sony 75-inch Class XR75X95J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is on sale for only $1,298, saving you $1,699. This is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model.
The Sony TV brings 75-inches of great LED picture into your home theater and uses 4K HDR picture to give you life-like images while you're watching your favorite films. This high-quality picture can also be attributed to the XR Contrast Booster 10 that enhances detailed blacks and peak brightness. Get over a billion colors, too, with the XR Triluminos Pro -- a signature Sony tech feature that makes their TV models consistently part of our picks for best OLED TVs.
Because it's such a large picture TV, you can view it from anywhere in the room, as it uses X-Wide Angle and X-Anti Reflection technologies to allow you to watch your movies in any spot in the room. You can also expect Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced, and a special Netflix calibration mode to help you watch movies how they were meant to be watched – even on Netflix.
Additionally, it's perfect to hang out and game with your friends on a Playstation 5, as it can stream games in that same 4K picture quality. The TV can handle up to 120 frames per second, and the lag will be as small as 8.5ms.
While it comes with Google TV so you can stream over 700,000 shows without logging into any apps and Google Assistant voice commands, it also offers Apple AirPlay. So, if you're embedded into the Apple TV system, you can watch Apple TV shows like Ted Lasso.
This is the lowest price we've seen on this model, and $1,298 for a Sony TV is an unreal deal. Be sure to add it to your cart today, as we don't know how long the Rollback Days deals last. They could be like Amazon Prime where they last through the entire four-day deals extravaganza, but it could also be similar to once all stock is claimed the deals vanishes.
Also be sure to check out the other Rollback Days deals we'll be covering throughout the day. Some of our best deals picks include the RCA 50-inch model for only $178, $300 off an EcoVacs DeeBot N8+, and $150 in savings on a 27-inch Acer monitor for WFH.