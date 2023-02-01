These Sony TVs are up to 37% off: Gear up for the big game

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
As a frequent TV streamer, I know all too well the importance of a great picture on a screen. Whether you're looking for a TV that can handle your gaming or just looking for that cinematic masterpiece for your living room, the good news is that now is a great time to buy a TV. CES saw the announcement of new panels across the board, and so retailers are clearing out stock right now to make way for the 2023 models.
Sony has jumped in on the action, making it easier for you to add a new model to your home for less. Right now, you can save thousands on its panels. Can't decide on a model? We're breaking the best deals -- and the models available -- right here. Read on for the best picks during the tech giant's TV sale.
Have a PlayStation 5? This OLED model is just for you. Enjoy input lag as low as 8.5ms, Auto HDR Tone Mapping, and Auto Genre Picture Switch, so you'll get top quality picture whether you're playing The Last of Us or Horizon Forbidden West. It also comes in a 65-inch display if you want a larger picture.
This 4K Mini LED can save you up to $1,000 depending on the size you pick (it comes in 65- to 85-inch panels, and the savings go up to $1,500 for the 85-inch display). It comes with all the Sony features we've come to love: XR Triluminos Pro, XR Contrast Booster 15, and up to 120Hz variable refresh rate with the XR Motion Clarity. Because it's Mini LED, you can use it in both darkened and bright home spaces and get a great picture.
We get it -- $12K for a TV seems outrageous. But if you're seeking the absolute best of the TV world and have some extra spending money thanks to that tax return, this is the model that you will want to add to your cart. This model features a 4K upgrade that, thanks to the 100-inch screen, truly immerses you into the Full Array LED picture, so you'll be able to enjoy every detail in the latest movies and shows. Because it's a Google TV, you won't need to add any streaming devices or anything to it. Just mount it, sign into your Google account, and you can stream within minutes.
If you're looking for other options, here are some other great deals that I found that are worth your hard-earned dollar.
