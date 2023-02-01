/>
These Sony TVs are up to 37% off: Gear up for the big game

Shop these TV deals just in time for Super Bowl Sunday.
Written by Rebecca Isaacs, Staff Writer on

As a frequent TV streamer, I know all too well the importance of a great picture on a screen. Whether you're looking for a TV that can handle your gaming or just looking for that cinematic masterpiece for your living room, the good news is that now is a great time to buy a TV. CES saw the announcement of new panels across the board, and so retailers are clearing out stock right now to make way for the 2023 models.

ZDNET Recommends

Sony has jumped in on the action, making it easier for you to add a new model to your home for less. Right now, you can save thousands on its panels. Can't decide on a model? We're breaking the best deals -- and the models available -- right here. Read on for the best picks during the tech giant's TV sale.

Sony A95K 55-inch Series smart Google TV

Save $500
A Sony A95K OLED TV on a white platform in front of a window which looks out over a foggy lake scene
Sony
  • Current Price: $2,500
  • Original Price: $3,000

Have a PlayStation 5? This OLED model is just for you. Enjoy input lag as low as 8.5ms, Auto HDR Tone Mapping, and Auto Genre Picture Switch, so you'll get top quality picture whether you're playing The Last of Us or Horizon Forbidden West. It also comes in a 65-inch display if you want a larger picture.

View now at Amazon

Sony 65 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X95K Series Mini LED TV

Save $1,000
sony-bravia-x95k
Sony
  • Current Price: $1,800
  • Original Price: $2,800

This 4K Mini LED can save you up to $1,000 depending on the size you pick (it comes in 65- to 85-inch panels, and the savings go up to $1,500 for the 85-inch display). It comes with all the Sony features we've come to love: XR Triluminos Pro, XR Contrast Booster 15, and up to 120Hz variable refresh rate with the XR Motion Clarity. Because it's Mini LED, you can use it in both darkened and bright home spaces and get a great picture.

View now at Amazon

Sony BRAVIA XR 100-inch Class X92 4K HDR Full Array LED with Google TV

Save $3,000
Sony BRAVIA XR 100-inch Class X92 4K HDR Full Array LED with Google TV
Sony
  • Current Price: $12,000
  • Original Price: $15,000

We get it -- $12K for a TV seems outrageous. But if you're seeking the absolute best of the TV world and have some extra spending money thanks to that tax return, this is the model that you will want to add to your cart. This model features a 4K upgrade that, thanks to the 100-inch screen, truly immerses you into the Full Array LED picture, so you'll be able to enjoy every detail in the latest movies and shows. Because it's a Google TV, you won't need to add any streaming devices or anything to it. Just mount it, sign into your Google account, and you can stream within minutes.

View now at Pcrichard

Honorable Mentions

If you're looking for other options, here are some other great deals that I found that are worth your hard-earned dollar.

If you're still kicking around some other deals, head over to our dedicated TV deals page, where I sourced the best deals so you can upgrade your home entertainment system.

