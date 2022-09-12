'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Looking forward to football or spooky Halloween movies to get in the autumnal mood? You can now watch in style with the Sony 48-inch A9S OLED4K UHD Bravia smart android TV. Best of all, it's also $300 off right now at Best Buy, saving you 27% and you can pick it up for $799.
This Sony model features 4K UHD with a 2160p resolution for enjoying top-notch image quality on the screen. You'll also get to enjoy the Picture Processor X1 Ultimate that analyzes content so you get the most out of your picture. The imaging aside, this OLED model features 8 million self-lit pixels and a TRILUMINOS Display to help you enjoy vibrancy and color to the TV's picture.
The design also allows for you to mount the TV flush to the wall, mimicking a work of art in your living room, bedroom, and more. A thin one-slate creates more screen and less bezel for TV with barely any bezel.
Aside from the design and picture, the A9S OLED offers both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, and the remote can help you pull up over 50,000 shows with the search tool. It's a great way to save time and start watching your shows faster.
And if you're a gamer, you can also expect up to 120Hz for gaming, HDR 10 and Dolby Vision for ultra-smooth gaming and performance for when you need it.
We recommend picking up this TV for $799 today – we don't know how long the deal will last. For $300 off an OLED TV, this deal is a great deal on an OLED TV, but be sure to check out our top picks for OLED TVs deals.