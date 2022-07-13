/>
Lightning deal: Sony 65-inch A80J OLED TV is 44% off during Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2022 deal alert: While supplies last, one of Sony's best OLED TVs is on sale with a generous $1,100 discount. This lightning deal expires at the end of Prime Day or after all the stock has been claimed.
Written by June Wan, Tech Editor on
Who said you had to wait until Black Friday to scoop up a 4K OLED at a bargain? One of the hottest sales during this Prime Day comes in the form of a 65-inch Sony OLED TV, priced at just $1,399 ($1,100 off). That's right, the A80J model, which fields one of the company's best OLED panels and earned a spot within ZDNet's best OLED TVs rankings, has been discounted by nearly 50%. It's one of Amazon's Lightning Deals, so you'll have to act fast to score one before others do. 

Also: Best Amazon Prime Day TV deals

Sony A80J 65-inch TV (save $1,100)

 $1,399 at Amazon

The Sony A80J competes with the likes of LG's and Samsung's top OLED options, which are as good as the inky-black panels get. In my opinion, this 65-inch model that's on sale hits the sweet spot in terms of size, features, and value. You can expect the Bravia TV's individually-lit pixels to deliver some of the most true-to-life and vibrant colors, along with exceptional detailing in the darkest of scenes. 

The unit features Sony's Cognitive Processor XR, which is a fancy way of saying AI optimization. Based on how subjects and scenes are framed, the TV automatically scales up the contrast, saturation, and sharpness to give you the most natural-looking and immersive viewing experience. Cognitive Processor XR also works with audio, ensuring that directional sounds like rain and cars are produced through the proper speaker channels.

For its new all-time low price of $1,399, you won't find a better 65-inch, 4K OLED panel that delivers the colors, contrast, and features than this. Seriously.

