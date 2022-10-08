'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
If you've been waiting to upgrade your TV, now is the time to buy with Amazon's October Prime Day deals. You can save hundreds on TVs from top brands like Sony, LG, and Samsung as well as TCL and Hisense. Prime Members also get exclusive access to flash deals on specific models and discounts on certain screen sizes.
Also: What is Amazon Prime Early Access Sale and when is it in October?
Other retailers like Best Buy and Target are also running their own competitive sales, which means that you could potentially save up to $1,700 on a new TV for your living room, gaming space, or bedroom. Keep reading below to find out more.
The S95B is Samsung's first OLED model, and you can save $1000 on the 65-inch version. It uses an OLED panel with individually lit pixels to give you incredibly rich colors, amazing contrast, and more lifelike images. It also utilizes Dolby Atmos and Samsung's Object Tracking Sound technologies to produce room-filling, virtual surround sound for a more immersive experience.
The B1 OLED TV from LG may be a slightly older model, but that doesn't mean that it isn't an excellent TV. It uses an OLED panel for more lifelike images as well as sharper contrast, while the 120Hz refresh rate virtually eliminates motion blur. Gamers will love it as well for its dedicated game mode with support for Nvidia G-Sync VRR to prevent annoying screen tearing and stuttering.
It's not often that Sony TVs go on sale, so it's the perfect time to snap up the 55-inch X90K. It uses Sony's proprietary Bravia XR LED panel to produce colors, contrast, and details similar to what you'd find on their OLED models, but at a much more affordable price. It also works with Dolby Vision HDR for finer contrast and better color saturation. And it's optimized for use with the PlayStation 5, allowing you to get the most out of your new console.
Here are the latest Amazon Prime Early Access Sale deals we could find on TVs:
Target, Walmart, and other retailers are running competing sales at the same time as Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. ZDNET is keeping an eye on those sales and plans to include the top deals on TVs from them.
I chose deals not only from Amazon, but from other retailers like Target and Best Buy to ensure that you'll get the best price on the best TVs. I also chose deals on a variety of brands and screen sizes to suit brand loyalists as well as bargain hunters.
The Prime Early Access Sale operates like July's Prime Day, giving you access to thousands of deals on everything from home goods to electronics. It's designed to give you a jumpstart on holiday shopping so that you can find great gifts at lower prices for everyone on your list.
Also: Prime Day 2: What is Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale?
Amazon's Prime Day-like sale, the Prime Early Access Sale, is set to span two days in October. It'll start on Oct. 11 (Tuesday) and will last until Oct. 12 (Wednesday).
Also: Amazon Prime Day 2 sale will take place Oct. 11 and 12
ZDNET has been scouring the sale to find the best deals by category:
And we're rounding up the best deals under $20: