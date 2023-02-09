6 ways to throw an unforgettable Super Bowl Party with tech

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Hosting the Super Bowl Sunday party this year? If you are, and you're still scrambling to figure out how to jazz up last year's gathering, we have you covered. As someone who has hosted the viewing in the past, let me tell you: You want to add some tech to your Super Bowl Party.

Not only is it a fun way to add some exciting flair to your party, but it can also ease the process. From new televisions to fancy smart lights, you can find something to "smarten" up your party. Check out our list below, and be sure to pick it up ahead of Sunday's game.

Catch every detail with these TVs

If you're looking for an awesome picture, now is the time to buy. Many retailers are clearing out their stock to make way for the 2023 models, meaning you can save hundreds of dollars on TVs right now. If you're looking for a projector, I also have you covered.

While you can check out our picks for best TVs, below you'll find our picks for a great Super Bowl picture. Choose the Samsung QN90B if you're looking for a TV for a bright living room with life-like picture.

Otherwise, the Sony OLED panel listed below is a solid choice for those that want vivid colors in the picture for the Half Time Show. If you're looking for a solid picture that doesn't break the bank account, I recommend opting for the 65-inch TCL Series 5 TV. Those that need a projector should opt for the Optoma UHD35 4K projector.

Surround your guests with the best audio

You're playing music or you're using it to catch the ref's calls during the game, and if you haven't upgraded your sound in a while, perhaps it's time to jump from a 2.1 soundbar to perhaps a 5.1 or even 9.1 surround sound speaker system?

While the ticket prices can go into the five figures for the game, a solid speaker system can make you feel like you're in the arena with thousands of other fans.

For speakers, I recommend a few different options: the budget-friendly Vizio 3.1 sound system that includes a subwoofer; and the Samsung HW-Q800B 5.1.2ch Soundbar for a mid-range price but premium sound. For those wanting to go all out for their audio this Super Bowl Sunday, pick up the JBL Bar 9.1 soundbar with a subwoofer to take your listening to the next level.

Set the mood thanks to these smart lights

If you're hosting the Super Bowl party, you need the ambience to match, and that's where smart lights come in. You can use your phone or smart home system to adjust the lights and set the mood, and some even play along to music beats. I use smart lights in my home and love how they can set the mood for a spooky movie or can set the mood for any party you're hosting with holiday-themed mood scenes.

My personal recommendations include the Philips Hue bulbs for your lights, the GE Cync smart light strip to dance to your Super Bowl party tunes, and of course, the Govee Glide Hexa Light Panels that can add a fun flair to any space.

Skip the cable -- use a streaming device

If you're a cord cutter, you can still catch the game live on a plethora of streaming services. There are plenty of streaming devices out there that can help you get top-notch picture on your TV, too. If you're into the Amazon smart home system, you should opt for the Fire Stick for synchronizing up your space. However, if you're able to shop around, you can instead pick up the Chromecast stick or the Roku 4K device.

Whip up some treats with smart appliances



You can spend all day in the kitchen, prepping your favorite dishes ahead of the game, or you can cut your cook time in half. Use these handy gadgets to not only speed up your cooking time and make your hosting prep easier, but also tech up your kitchen in the future.

I recommend this smart air fryer to help you fry up those wings. You can also opt for a smart microwave so Alexa can nuke your frozen fried mushrooms for you (I use this microwave in my home and can confirm it has helped me save time and energy with voice commands). If you're grilling, you absolutely need this smart meat thermometer; just stick it into a cut of meat and it will ping your smartphone when it's at the optimal temperature, depending on your cooking preference.

Speed up cleaning with robot vacuums and more

The party is over, chips have been spilled, but fear not -- rather than worry about your floors, you can opt for a robot vacuum to do the floor cleaning for you while you focus on other tasks at hand (like putting away the extra chairs and tables).

Plus, other handy gadgets like the microwave cleaner listed below can also free up more time so you can get back to the important things, like sleeping off all the taco dip you just ate.

Pick up the Shark EZ Lite for a budget-friendly option or the roborock Q7 Max Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner for a splurge-worthy cleaner that doubles as a mop. For your microwave, this handy kitchen gadget "steams" your microwave clean.

