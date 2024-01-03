'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
T-Mobile just added a 4th free streaming service to its Go5G Next plan
To watch all your favorite shows, you'll likely require subscriptions to multiple streaming services, which can become costly quickly. As more people are canceling subscriptions to save money, T-Mobile makes it possible to keep all your favorite streaming services without actually having to pay for them.
On Wednesday, T-Mobile announced Hulu On Us which adds Hulu (With Ads) to its existing bundle of free complimentary streaming services that includes Netflix, Apple TV+, and free season-long subscriptions to MLB.TV.
Also: Ads are coming to Amazon Prime Video this month - unless you pay to opt out
To enjoy the complimentary streaming services, all you have to do is be a Go5G Next customer, T-Mobile's top-tier service plan that includes perks such as upgrading once a year, unlimited premium data and talk and text, and 5G access.
The streaming subscriptions, including Hulu's, don't expire, so new and existing customers can simply enjoy streaming as long as they keep their T-Mobile plan at no additional cost.
T-Mobile shares that customers are saving an estimated total of $35 per month, which adds to $400 per year. The Hulu (With Ads) subscription has a $95.88 annual value on its own.
Also: 6 ways to save money on TV streaming without losing the shows you love
"T-Mobile customers get the best value and the best entertainment streaming bundle in wireless — just for being customers, without having to pay a penny more," said Mike Katz, President of Marketing, Strategy and Products at T-Mobile.
These free services come at an especially convenient time since, in the past year, several major streaming services have taken action to increase profit by hiking up prices, making advertisement-free watching a premium, and even cracking down on password sharing.
It can also help users decide on whether they want to cut the cord, which many people are opting for to avoid costly cable contracts and equipment, especially streaming payments have become costly.