TCL's 2024 TV lineup includes this massive QD mini LED

ZDNET

It wouldn't be CES without staggeringly large televisions, and TCL is bringing out the best for its 2024 television lineup.

The company announced its new line of TVs at CES and -- as in previous years -- TCL will divide its televisions into an S class and a Q class – with S class being more value-oriented and Q class being more premium.

Also: CES 2024: What's Next in Tech

The highlight of the S class, the company said, is the new S5, available in 43-inch to 75-inch sizes. TCL promised the S5 will offer an LED backlight with 25% more brightness and a new TCL AIPQ Processor.

Staying on trend for televisions these days, the processor uses AI to enhance both color and clarity. The S5 also supports both HDR PRO+ with Dolby Vision and HDR10+, and adds TCL's new Enhanced Dialog Mode, which analyzes a scene's audio content, isolates speech, and makes the sound clearer. And for the first time, TCL said, the S class will have custom install capability for more advanced applications.

The Q class sees the addition of the Q6, Q6-Pro, Q7 and Q8.

This year's Q6 has a "High Brightness Plus LED" backlight for an additional 28% brightness plus a game accelerator feature that adds 120 VRR for gaming, meaning even fast-paced games run smoothly. The 85-inch and larger Q6 models upgrade to Game Accelerator 240, which allows for 240 VRR gaming. The Q6 also gets full-array local dimming, meaning the screen shows deeper blacks and brighter brights, plus convenience features like voice control and a backlit remote.

The Q7 introduces a "High Brightness Ultra LED" backlight that reaches 2,400 peak nits and a native 120 Hz panel refresh. Like the Q6, it has Game Accelerator 240, HDR Ultra with Dolby Vision IQ, and a 2.1 channel speaker system with a built-in subwoofer.

Also: I saw Samsung's CES 2024 deluge of new TV tech and these 4 things impressed me most

The flagship, TCL said, is the QM8. The QD mini LED display includes 5,000 local dimming zones, which the company claimed is more than twice the number of zones of the previous flagship, plus a "High Brightness Ultimate LED" backlight that reaches 5,000 peak nits -- more than 2.5 times brighter than the current brightest TV, the company claimed.

And if bigger truly is better, TCL is making sure you're covered with what it called the world's largest QD mini LED display – 115 inches. The QM89, which has 20,000 dimming zones, runs on TCL's AIPQ Ultra processor, also has an anti-glare screen to make sure you're able to watch no matter the conditions, and a 2.1.2 channel speaker system with built-in Dolby Atmos speakers.

Pricing wasn't revealed, and neither was a release date for the new sets. But if they follow previous years' releases, it will probably be some time around May.