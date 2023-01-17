The Logitech Pro X Gaming headset is 59% off

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Whether you're playing Jinx, Warwick, or another League of Legends champion game, you're going to need high quality audio so you can attack and defend with your team. If you've been eyeing a gaming headset, skip the others that are high-priced right now. Currently, you can score the Logitech Pro X gaming headset with a special League of Legends-inspired design for 59% off. Originally $130, the headset dropped to only $53.
This second generation headset features 7.1 surround sound alongside object based tracking, so even if you're taking a day off from League of Legends, you can hop on to some top games and know where your enemies are approaching. 50mm drivers can deliver high quality audio straight to your ears. And, if you download the Logitech G HUB software, you can set up EQ profiles for specific games.
The microphone offers Blue Voice technology that's designed to reduce outside noise and help others hear your voice with crisp commands. It's also detachable when you are in single player mode. However, the real excitement is that whereas the regular headset offers a jet black design, the League of Legends edition offers an updated blue and gold design for a more stylish look.
I've been watching this headset for a while. Hands down, this price is the lowest I've seen to date. Assume this is a flash deal and that it will be gone before the end of the day today, so if this is the wired gaming headset for you, you'll want to add it to your cart today. You can pair it with the matching keyboard and mouse, both of which are currently discounted by over 50%, too.