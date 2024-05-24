This $199 speaker may be the perfect accessory for the iMac - just look at it!

BlueAnt

BlueAnt, the Australian audio innovator, has announced the Soundblade, an under-monitor speaker engineered to elevate the often underwhelming audio experience of monitors and laptop sound systems. After making waves at CES 2024, the Soundblade is now available for $200 on Amazon and Best Buy.

This sleek under-monitor soundbar integrates with just about any desktop setup, situating itself above the monitor stand for a space-efficient and natural-fitting audio upgrade.

The Soundblade features 2.1 channel sound and an integrated 80mm neodymium subwoofer, which contribute to 120-watt outputs, according to the company. Whether you're gaming, streaming movies, watching YouTube, or joining conference calls, the speaker should deliver high-definition, immersive audio with deep bass, crystal-clear dialogue, rich music, and dynamic sound effects. We'll have to test the speaker ourselves to confirm the audio quality.

At the core of the Soundblade's audio performance lies its unique acoustic and driver design. Combining a subwoofer, dual neodymium drivers, dual voice coils, and single cone racetrack drivers, you can expect the Soundblade to amplify power output while minimizing distortion, ensuring every note and sound effect is delivered with precision and crystal-clear quality.

Together, BlueAnt says the Soundblade should offer a "mini-cinema experience at your desk," perfect for movie enthusiasts, gamers, and even those consuming AI-generated content. With the latter, AI-generated content should come alive with intricate soundscapes and nuanced audio details that traditional desktop solutions cannot capture.

The Soundblade connects via a plug-and-play design and is also compatible with PC, Mac, PS5, PS4, Bluetooth, and AUX. That should make it a versatile speaker, whether you're pairing it with a laptop, smartphone, or tablet.

The Soundblade is available now on Amazon and Best Buy for $200 in charcoal and white colorways. Additional hues including pink, blue, and green, will be available on Amazon at the beginning of June, which should play well with the current lineup of iMac colors.