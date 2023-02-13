Use these secret Netflix codes for the perfect Valentine's Day vibe

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Valentine's (and Galentine's) Day plans don't have to be anything extravagant.
Staying in and throwing on a good rom com or cheesy classic might be just what you and your loved ones need.
Watching a movie is undoubtedly relaxing, but finding one to watch that everyone agrees on can involve way too much scrolling and trailer preview fatigue -- especially if you don't even know where to start.
For Netflix users, the search process just got easier.
Instead of clicking movie after movie, hoping one will be the perfect Valentine's Day vibe, Netflix users can use codes to aid in their search for romantic movies.
That's right, you can search for the type of movie you want by number without having to enter a word into the search bar that throws off the results. I must say, it's been nice not having to see the "Roman Empire" documentary pop up whenever I start to type out "romantic."
All you have to do is log into your Netflix account on whichever device you desire, and be ready to type in the following codes.
That said, here are the Netflix codes to find the perfect Valentine's Day movie, broken down by category.
To cast a wide net and see the general variety of romantic movies Netflix has to offer, use the code 8883.
For those who love the classics like my personal favorite, Notting Hill, search 31273.
If you're a Rom Com lover, you (and a certain ZDNET writer) should use 5475.
Whether you're the drama or you just love watching it, enter 1255 into the search bar.
To see Netflix's list of compiled favorite romances, use 502675.
If you're on the hunt for a romantic foreign movie, search using the code 7153.
For something a little more underground, search 9916 for Netflix's selection of romantic independent movies.
And if you want to stream something on the spicy side, search 35800 for steamy romantic movies.
Once you input the code, the results will appear, hopefully narrowing your search and providing you with the perfect Valentine's Day entertainment. I know I'm anxious to watch a classic.