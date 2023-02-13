/>
X
Home & Office
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Home & Office Home Entertainment Streaming & Services

Use these secret Netflix codes for the perfect Valentine's Day vibe

These codes make navigating romantic movies on Netflix easy, so that you can just chill.
Written by Christina Darby, Associate Editor on
Reviewed by Min Shin
A Valentine's Day movie night set up
OKrasyuk/Getty Images

Valentine's (and Galentine's) Day plans don't have to be anything extravagant. 

ZDNET Recommends

Staying in and throwing on a good rom com or cheesy classic might be just what you and your loved ones need. 

Watching a movie is undoubtedly relaxing, but finding one to watch that everyone agrees on can involve way too much scrolling and trailer preview fatigue -- especially if you don't even know where to start. 

For Netflix users, the search process just got easier. 

Instead of clicking movie after movie, hoping one will be the perfect Valentine's Day vibe, Netflix users can use codes to aid in their search for romantic movies. 

Also: How to access Nike fitness classes on Netflix 

That's right, you can search for the type of movie you want by number without having to enter a word into the search bar that throws off the results. I must say, it's been nice not having to see the "Roman Empire" documentary pop up whenever I start to type out "romantic." 

All you have to do is log into your Netflix account on whichever device you desire, and be ready to type in the following codes.  

Also: The best Netflix alternatives: Binge-watch elsewhere

That said, here are the Netflix codes to find the perfect Valentine's Day movie, broken down by category. 

Netflix Valentine's Day movie codes

To cast a wide net and see the general variety of romantic movies Netflix has to offer, use the code 8883

For those who love the classics like my personal favorite, Notting Hill, search 31273. 

If you're a Rom Com lover, you (and a certain ZDNET writer) should use 5475

Whether you're the drama or you just love watching it, enter 1255 into the search bar. 

To see Netflix's list of compiled favorite romances, use 502675

If you're on the hunt for a romantic foreign movie, search using the code 7153

For something a little more underground, search 9916 for Netflix's selection of romantic independent movies. 

And if you want to stream something on the spicy side, search 35800 for steamy romantic movies. 

Once you input the code, the results will appear, hopefully narrowing your search and providing you with the perfect Valentine's Day entertainment. I know I'm anxious to watch a classic. 

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

Microsoft Bing logo and OpenAI logo

I wanted to try the new Bing with ChatGPT. Then, Microsoft went all Microsoft

Airplane in the sky

Delta just made employees feel like average customers and they really don't like it

mobile phones. one reads "microsoft bing." the other reads "openAI"

'More powerful than ChatGPT': Microsoft unveils new AI-improved Bing and Edge browser