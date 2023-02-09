Netflix just extended its password-sharing crackdown further

Image: Jose Luis Pelaez Inc/Getty Images

As promised last month, Netflix officials are following through with plans to eliminate account sharing between households and is offering a number of options to pay for an extra person not in the household.

Netflix subscribers in Canada, Portugal, Spain, and New Zealand on the standard or premium plans can now add an extra member for CAD$7.99 a month per person in Canada, NZD$7.99 in New Zealand, €3.99 in Portugal, and €5.99 in Spain, according to its update on paid sharing.

Netflix has long made clear it would expand its crackdown on inter-household account sharing, but hadn't revealed when it would start doing so and how much it would charge in each market.

Netflix in Spain, France, and Germany currently offers the Basic with ads subscription for 5.99€ month, the Basic for 8.99€ a month, the Standard for 13.49€ a month, and Premium for 17.99€ a month. In Canada, these respectively cost CAD $5.99 a month, CAD $9.99 a month, CAD $16.49, and CAD $20.00 a month.

The video-streaming giant has updated its Canada, Spain, Portugal, and New Zealand websites to indicate the availability of adding an extra member for a monthly fee.

A benefit for extra members is their own account and password, according to Netflix. Extra members can watch Netflix only on one device device at a time. They can also download titles, but only on one phone or tablet at a time. The extra account must be in the same country as the main account holder.

"As a Netflix member, you are charged monthly on the date you signed up. A Netflix account is for people who live together in a single household," it says on Spain's pricing and plans page.

Netflix indicated in January that it would rolll out paid sharing more broadly later in Q1 2023 following trials in South America, but didn't say which countries it would begin with.

It estimates over 100 million households are sharing accounts.

Netflix expects some "cancel reaction" in each market as it rolls out paid sharing, but also believes subscriptions will pick up in the second quarter, resulting in better revenues.